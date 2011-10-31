BEIJING China thought it had a good plan: Bring down soaring house prices so millions of frustrated wage-earning families can afford new homes, and social harmony will follow.

However, furious protests by existing homeowners against price-cuts on new developments show that the road to real estate equilibrium is a rocky one.

For every aspiring home buyer in China thwarted by a speculative property bubble that has seen house prices in key cities jump nearly 10-fold in 10 years, an existing homeowner is anxious to see the biggest investment they're likely to ever make keep rising.

Anxiety built to anger in Shanghai on October 22 after Longfor Properties (0960.HK) cut prices on the latest phase of a housing development to revive stalling sales at the site.

A mob of about 300 people smashed up the development's sales and demonstration center, according to local media reports.

All had bought homes in earlier phases of the project at prices as much as 30 percent above current selling levels - levels which Longfor insists just reflect market conditions.

"We decided the price according to market demand," the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "The promotion, which ended on October 20, was an effective one when the company proactively grasped the right market opportunity."

UPROAR BY HOMEOWNERS

Hundreds of homeowners were on the same Shanghai street a day after the Longfor incident, staging a smaller protest in a Green Land Group development. There's been uproar at sites developed by China Overseas Land (0688.HK), Sino-Ocean Land (3377.HK) and Huaye Real Estate Co (600240.SS).

Protests have flared in Beijing as well as Shanghai and threaten to spread. Social unrest is anathema for China's ruling Communist Party.

"The protests run an alarm to the public that gone is the time when home prices only rise and never fall. Investors need to be cautious," the People's Daily, the top Party newspaper, said in an opinion piece posted on its website on October 26.

Property is a touchstone issue in the world's second-biggest economy, generating around 10 percent of China's GDP.

Besides would-be buyers and profit-hungry developers, local governments across the country rely on income from land sales to service debts estimated at 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) and fund construction of roads, railways and schools.

The land market in the eastern city of Nanjing effectively stalled after it failed to sell more than half the 16 lots it offered in October and got only bottom prices for those it did.

So Nanjing's government, along with Anhui province, became the latest to defy central government property calming measures, relaxing local mortgage rules last week.

Beijing has not yet reacted, but a move in early October by the local government in the southern city of Foshan to loosen restrictions on the number of homes each family can buy was suspended within hours of its announcement.

Meanwhile, the central government has not followed up forcefully so far on the expansion of purchase restrictions it announced in mid-July. And there is evidence that prices have cooled since then.

Data from the 70 major cities tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that house prices in September stabilized or declined from August in two-thirds of them. There was even an outright year-on-year fall in the eastern coastal city of Wenzhou.

10 PERCENT PRICE CORRECTION?

Over the past decade and more, Chinese home prices have rocketed, though there was a brief and deep dive of up to 30 percent in some cities at the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Analysts project a milder fall this time.

"The cues from Beijing indicate a target price correction of 5-10 percent," Wei Yao, an economist with Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said in a client note on October 18.

"Considering the difficulties of managing the pace of deflating a bubble, we expect some risk of undershooting and risk of 10-20 percent downside in China's property prices."

The government has pressed for price drops for more than a year, but developers have only shown willingness after their sales slowed, leaving them with excess inventory.

The risk for stability-obsessed Beijing is two-fold.

Getting what it wants to placate buyers desperate to get onto the property ladder unsettles those who started earlier and borrowed heavily near the top of the market to do so. At the same time, the central government can feel pressure as transactions craved by cash-strapped local governments fall while developers scale back construction and don't add to their land banks.

PRICE FALLS TRIGGER M&A

Smaller developers are already struggling as cash flow has dried up along with access to bank loans and alternative credit sources as the government has clamped down on the so-called shadow banking system of private company-to-company loans.

The strain in the sector is underlined by a rising number of mergers and acquisitions - 57 in the first half of 2011 versus 84 for all of 2010, according to Zero2ipo, a data provider to private equity and venture capital firms.

Consolidation would benefit a fragmented industry estimated to comprise 80,000 firms, but conditions aren't yet bad enough says Joel Rothstein, a partner specializing in real estate and structured finance at Paul Hastings in Beijing.

"There needs to be an extended downturn period before we see substantial M&A activities," he said.

Meanwhile worries persist among international investors that a sharp slowdown in China could be triggered by a combination of sinking real estate values and anemic exports, leading to mounting speculation that China could start to reverse its one-year long policy of monetary tightening.

Premier Wen Jiabao signaled the possibility of policy fine-tuning last week, fuelling expectations of some equity investors that the central bank might soon cut the reserves banks are required to park with.

Even if there's no easing, the consensus is that the tightening cycle is over.

"China will not issue fresh tightening steps in the rest of the year," said Wang Qing'an, senior consultant at Chinese property consultancy Holdways in Beijing. "The market is already cooling in the way wanted by the government while the external environment is deteriorating."

