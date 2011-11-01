A resident drives an Audi car near a construction site in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province in this October 18, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

BEIJING/HONG KONG Business is booming for Gong Chengwei's Beijing CQWY Investment & Guaranty Co, a short-term lender to small firms and individuals that has blossomed as bank credit has dried up in China's policy-tightening push to drive down inflation.

He doesn't expect things to change even if Beijing does tweak policy to give extra support to small businesses in a so-called 'selective easing' of official credit conditions.

"Many firms are short of cash and unable to get bank loans -- such firms are everywhere," said Gong, who can issue a loan to cash-starved clients within a day, a level of efficiency banks can't match even when credit is flowing freely.

But a credit crunch is spreading among small firms that generate about 75 percent of China's jobs, a year after Beijing kicked off a tightening campaign to fight inflation that is fanning fears of a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy.

Firms like Gong's have sprung up in response, swelling the ranks of China's long-standing underground lending system which offers cash at interest many times higher than official rates.

This shadow banking has begun alarming China's regulators. They're perturbed by media attention to the entrepreneurial city of Wenzhou where a string of corporate bosses ran into hiding after failing to repay high interest loans.

This was followed by a visit to Wenzhou by Premier Wen Jiabao, a slew of new government measures to boost financing support for small business and a hint from the Premier that China would fine-tune policy as necessary -- while retaining inflation as the government's top priority.

"We expect a credit relaxation in the coming months. The economy could suffer if credit is too tight," said Tang Jianwei, an economist at Bank of Communications in Shanghai.

"But conditions for a fundamental shift in monetary policy are not ripe yet," he said.

Yiping Huang, an economist at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong, expects the central bank to tolerate a higher full-year new bank loan figure of up to 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.18 trillion) in 2011, roughly a 100 billion yuan quarter-on-quarter increase in fourth quarter.

SMALL FIRMS FACE TOUGHEST TERMS

Small firms say they urgently need the extra official credit, especially as many have been forced into the informal loan market where annual rates of interest can top 100 percent -- more than 15 times China's benchmark lending rates -- triggering rising business failures in recent weeks.

They have borne the brunt of the tightening campaign as banks have preferred lending to big, state-backed enterprises, creating something of a quandary for stability-obsessed Beijing given the importance of small firms to overall employment rates.

"The control on bank credit is indeed tight," said a central bank official, who declined to be identified.

China's regulators have also moved to tighten controls on banks' off-balance sheet lending, the biggest component of the "shadow banking" system -- and potentially its most troubling.

Flush with cash, many state-owned enterprises in China have become corporate lenders. China Mobile (0941.HK), for example, the world's biggest mobile operator, set up a financing company this year to begin lending out some of its $48 billion cashpile.

Borrowers and lenders are introduced to each other through banks, a process known as making an entrusted loan and necessary to circumvent rules that forbid inter-company lending.

In good times this means small and medium enterprises get ready access to cash through big companies, which in turn earn a margin on the easy credit secured from big state-owned banks.

This also allows banks to describe their loans as structurally safe, while passing off some riskier loans to companies eager to put surplus cash to work.

But if the economy slows sharply and cash flow contracts, small firms that borrowed from large state-owned enterprises may be unable to repay, which in turn affects the bigger state-owned companies' ability to repay the banks.

"The biggest worry right now is that with credit tightening in China, even companies that ordinarily have a healthy cash flow may need to turn to shadow banks," said Liao Qiang, director of financial institution ratings at Standard and Poor's in Beijing.

Current share price performance suggests that investors are pricing in a 10-fold jump in bad loans to about 12 percent, Standard Chartered said in a recent client note.

WEAK LINKS RISK CONTAGION

"A weak link will break the chain, and that is what may happen if we see the economy slowing and a subsequent spike in non-performing loans," Liao said.

This raises the risk of contagion within the financial system, especially if banks were passing on high-risk loans that they would not otherwise have been prepared to make.

"Informal lending by itself is not a bad system and it exists around the world in various forms," said Frank Song, a professor and director of the Center for China Financial Research at Hong Kong University.

"The problems begin when you are lending to people at very high interest rates. What kind of economic activity is going to pay out more than 50 percent? This is more gambling than lending, and will need to be corrected at some point."

The risk for the authorities is that snuffing out shadow lending too soon crimps economic activity before inflation is sufficiently doused to start to reverse the five interest rate rises and nine bank reserve requirement increases since October 2010.

"I think policymakers are now standing on a balance beam -- they are neither tightening nor loosening," said Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai.

But it's premature to expect China to reverse its policy stance and cut interest rates any time soon. Inflation is well above target and the economy is resilient despite weakening global demand, delivering growth of 9.1 percent in the third quarter from 9.5 percent in the second and 9.7 percent in the first quarter.

"For sure we're not expecting any monetary easing this year -- I mean no rate cut," Citigroup economist Johanna Chua said.

Some economists believe a cut in bank reserve requirement ratios, which have hit a record high of 21.5 for big banks after nine rises since late last year, may happen by the year-end.

In China, the monetary policy is ultimately set by Chinese leaders, including President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen.

Few analysts expect the central bank to shift policy gears before December, when the Central Economic Work Conference, an annual meeting at which top leaders chart policy for the coming year, is usually held.

($1 = 6.3233 Chinese Yuan)

