BEIJING China's falling foreign exchange purchases could pressure the central bank to further lower banks' reserve requirements next year, an ex-central banker said on Sunday.

Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor, said at a forum that further cuts in reserve requirements in China do not indicate a shift in monetary policy stance.

The central bank has said it is keeping policy prudent in 2012, even though many economists believe it shifted to a looser policy stance when it cut banks' reserve requirements in November for the first time in three years.

Many analysts see China's foreign exchange purchases as a proxy for foreign capital entering the country, and they believe the drop in purchases in recent months suggest some speculators are pulling out funds as the world economy wobbles.

