BEIJING China's steel companies made a loss of around 1 billion yuan ($158.69 million) in the first quarter compared with a profit of 25.8 billion yuan a year ago, an official with the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Wednesday.

However, China's steel sector made a profit of around 2.08 billion yuan in March, CISA vice-chairman Zhang Changfu told reporters at a presser in Beijing.

China produced a record 61.58 million tonnes of crude steel in March, but the current high steel production level will not be sustainable due to sluggish growth in demand, CISA said in a statement earlier.

($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)

