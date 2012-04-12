BEIJING China will start a pilot project to allow Hong Kong banks to lend yuan directly to Shenzhen firms and vice visa, Chinese Internet portal Sina.com said on Thursday, citing a government document.

Direct yuan lending will be an important link between China's onshore and offshore yuan markets and will deepen financial reforms in Shenzhen, a former fishing village that has emerged as one of the China's most affluent cities in the past three decades.

Sina.com, citing a Shenzhen municipal government document, said the direct loan program has received state approval and low-cost yuan loans from Hong Kong will be used mainly to develop the Qianhai zone in Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen government was not immediately available for comment.

Firms and banks registered in the Qianhai zone, an area about 18 square kilometers that is close to Hong Kong, will be encouraged to issue yuan bonds in the former British colony.

