BEIJING A Shenzhen government official on Thursday denied a Sina.com that the southern Chinese city will start a pilot project to allow Hong Kong banks to lend yuan directly to Shenzhen firms.

The report by the Chinese Internet portal that Shenzhen will roll out a package of financial reforms "is not in line with facts", Wang Zhenchao, an official with the Shenzhen municipal government's finance work office, told Reuters.

The Sina.com report, citing an internal government document, helped push up Shenzhen stocks .SZSA by nearly 2 percent as investors cheered the prospect of easier credit.

Direct yuan lending would be an important link between China's onshore yuan and offshore yuan markets, and Beijing will take the ultimate decision on opening up the yuan market.

The official China Securities News reported on its website that Shenzhen is applying for such a direct yuan lending program with Hong Kong, but Beijing hasn't give its final nod.

Local governments in China are often trying to apply for special policy treatment from the central government, but Beijing has proven very cautious in lifting capital account controls.

The offshore yuan market is growing steadily in Hong Kong even though Hong Kong's yuan deposits fell for a third straight month in February to 566.2 billion yuan ($89 billion).

