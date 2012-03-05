BEIJING Conditions are ready for the Chinese yuan exchange rate to float more widely, China's central bank governor said on Monday, sending a signal that Beijing may reduce its intervention in the onshore yuan market.

Zhou Xiaochuan, the People's Bank of China chief, told the official Xinhua news agency that China will allow the yuan rate to move more freely as to better reflect market demand and supply.

"Thanks to China's improving industrial structure and shrinking trade surplus, the present yuan exchange rate is now close to its balanced level," Zhou was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

Zhou did not explicitly say that China would widen the daily trading band in the onshore market.

The PBOC sets a 0.5 percent daily trading band, both upwards and downwards around a mid-day price set by the central bank, for the yuan and the dollar in the onshore market, and a 3 percent daily band between yuan and non-dollar currencies.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in his government work report to the National People's Congress, the annual parliament gathering that opened Monday, that China will keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable" with strengthened two-way flexibility in the closely managed exchange rate.

Zhou echoed Wen's comments that the yuan is now embracing a trend of "two-way movement" along with changes in the international and domestic situation.

Zhou's comments on Xinhua came after the central bank set its midpoint sharply lower on Monday, the biggest single-day percentage fall in 16 months, a move traders said signaled the government may allow a wider trading range.

The central bank has kept the yuan stable within a tight range, in line with the government's policy to avoid any negative impact of a volatile exchange rate on the country's economy.

China de-pegged the yuan from the dollar in July 2005, and the yuan has since appreciated some 30 percent against the U.S. currency.

Although some of China's trading partners, notably the United States, claim that China has kept its currency value artificially low to help its exports, Beijing has repeatedly defied the allegations and recently said the yuan is close to its fair value.

Speculation had surfaced since the second half of last year, when the euro zone debt crisis was casting uncertainties on the Chinese and global economies, that authorities would consider letting the yuan's movements be more flexible to help the country fight global economic and market volatility.

The offshore yuan was quoted at 6.3010 vs the onshore midpoint of 6.3067 as of the midpoint fix in China.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ed Lane)