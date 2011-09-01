LONDON At the start of the year, soaring oil prices sparked a spirited debate among analysts about the level of prices that would start to choke off demand growth.

Like most oil-market debates, discussion was heated, with analysts fiercely divided about whether any reduction in demand growth should be characterized as "rationing" and "restraint" (both of which sound more short-term and reversible) or "destruction" (with its connotations of long-term irreversible loss).

Forecasters were just as divided about whether the price threshold at which meaningful amounts of demand would be lost was at $100 per barrel, $120, or even higher.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Economist Fatih Birol warned the market was entering the "danger zone" when prices crested over $90 and then soared over $100. At the other end of the spectrum analysts at Barclays Capital concluded in April that it was "far too premature to signal that the first signs of demand destruction are already noticeable" even though Brent prices were then over $120.

I discussed the various views at length in an earlier column "Oil market hunts for signs of demand destruction" so won't repeat the arguments here, except to note demand destruction is always more obvious in retrospect, and absence of clear contemporaneous evidence should not fool anyone into thinking it is not happening.

Events in the last few months have provided a partial answer to the debate, but the most important aspect remains unsettled.

OECD THRESHOLD AT $100

First, the partial answer. We now know prices above about $90-100 per barrel cause significant amounts of demand restraint and demand destruction in the advanced economies, especially in the United States.

In terms of short-term demand restraint, senior policymakers and economists from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke down are unanimous in blaming rising gasoline prices for triggering the slump in growth that spread across North America and Western Europe in Q2.

In a thoughtful column contributed to Reuters, Bank of England rate-setter Adam Posen argues "Consumption was driven down by fiscal tightening and household retrenchment as much as oil prices, and those forces will be ongoing. Had consumer confidence not been weakly footed to begin with, the oil shock would not have had such an impact."

But of course consumer and business confidence was weak. In this context, households and firms lacked the financial resources and confidence to absorb the sudden rise in fuel bills, amid fears prices might spiral even higher in future. It produced the classic oil-shock retrenchment University of California Professor James Hamilton has described during previous price crises.

The U.S. summer driving season also seems to have been a bust this year, as my colleague Robert Campbell has argued compellingly: "What is clear is that demand for gasoline in the world's largest consumer of the fuel is presently going down and may well weaken substantially more if a full blown recession occurs."

Only strong exports of refined gasoline to Mexico and diesel to Europe and Latin America have helped conceal the full extent of the slowdown.

There are also signs of longer-term, more lasting demand destruction. Escalating prices emboldened the notoriously timid Obama administration to embrace tougher than expected fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks sold between 2017 and 2025, building on fuel economy improvements already slated between 2012 and 2016.

Rapidly rising prices have encouraged U.S. auto regulators to launch the most significant and sustained squeeze on gasoline consumption in the transport sector since the 1980s. The projected arc of U.S. consumption is being determinedly bent downwards in a way not seen for more than 20 years.

WHERE IS ASIA'S THRESHOLD?

If rising prices have curbed consumption in the advanced economies through a combination of changed driving behavior and an economic slowdown, the impact in the fast-growing emerging markets of Asia, the Middle East and Latin America has been far more muted. Hence the continuing uncertainty about the threshold for demand restraint and destruction in the developing world.

Dwindling gasoline consumption in the United States while U.S. refiners export record volumes of gasoline and diesel to Mexico and Latin America to meet still-strong demand encapsulates the oil market's divide.

The obvious conclusion is that prices have not yet risen far enough to find the threshold for demand restraint and destruction in emerging markets. It has left many analysts guessing where prices might have to reach in the event it becomes necessary to slow demand growth in emerging markets in line with cautious estimates of supply growth.

Still-robust consumption growth chimes with research showing oil demand is more sensitive to increasing income than rising prices, and the disparity is most pronounced in developing economies. Critically, many emerging markets are now entering the crucial "window" of per capita incomes between $3,000 and $20,000 when oil demand tends to grow exponentially.

But like most apparent statistical relationships, this one is treacherous. The outlook for emerging market demand and estimates for demand-destruction price thresholds are a good bit more complicated than the obvious conclusion suggests:

(1) It is not possible to state if a price of $100, $120 or higher for crude oil represents a threshold because few businesses and consumers across emerging markets, especially in Asia and the Middle East, pay fuel prices based on anything like market prices for crude and refining. The web of subsidies and retail price controls remains extensive. "Effective" gasoline and diesel prices are still below international levels.

(2) Most analysts assume emerging market governments will continue to shield consumers and business from the full impact of rising prices. But subsidy and price control regimes appear unsustainable. The more international prices rise the more expensive controls and subsidies become. The combination of rising international oil prices and soaring domestic incomes threatens to produce an exponential and eventually crippling increase in budgetary costs.

(3) Price controls and subsidies for diesel and especially gasoline mostly benefit the middle class (which can afford cars) rather than the poor. Price controls are therefore regressive. At the same time, emerging market governments struggle to raise tax revenue, which means the cost of subsidies and price controls can rapidly exhaust available resources, leaving unpopular tax rises on the middle class as the only way to pay for them.

(4) Emerging markets that fail to improve fuel efficiency will find themselves at an increasing competitive disadvantage and vulnerable to oil price shocks. So pressure to increase fuel efficiency by allowing retail prices to reflect international levels will remain.

(5) It is not clear how far Asia's export-oriented economies can decouple in the event of a prolonged slowdown in the advanced economies.

In the next five years, the effective price of gasoline and diesel (and therefore the effective price of crude) is likely to rise significantly across Asia, Latin America and parts of the Middle East even if traded oil prices stabilize. The further and faster traded crude prices rise, the more pressure to dismantle price controls and subsidies, and the faster effective gasoline and diesel prices will increase.

In this context, it is exceptionally difficult to pinpoint the threshold at which significant demand restraint and destruction will set in across the emerging world. It seems likely that the threshold is above $100, and above the level in the advanced economies, but how much higher is hard to say.

But just because it is hard to assess precisely does not make it any less crucial. The level of Asia's demand destruction threshold and the sustainability (political and financial) of its price control and subsidy regimes will be the most important factors for oil markets in the next three years.

The market has found the OECD's demand destruction threshold ($100) but it is still hunting for Asia's.