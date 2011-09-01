LONDON Uncertainty about the future is normal, but how households, businesses and policymakers deal with it determines whether the economy grows or stagnates.

Reactions to uncertainty determine whether the economy booms as in the 1920s or the 1990s or stalls as in the 1930s or the advanced economies after 2007.

Earlier generations of economists and investors understood the central role played by uncertainty in asset prices and growth.

Economist Frank Knight devoted an entire book to explaining the role of entrepreneurs organizing production and guaranteeing payment to suppliers, workers and lenders in order to meet the highly uncertain future demand for products, interposing their own credit in the process ("Risk, Uncertainty and Profit", 1921).

John Maynard Keynes focused on the "animal spirits" governing investment behavior and gave a whole chapter of his most famous work to the impact of uncertainty on decision-making ("General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money", Chapter 12, 1936).

The Great Depression taught policymakers the fundamental role of uncertainty and expectations in determining whether the economy would remain paralyzed in a slough of despond or could recreate the dynamism of the previous decade.

Not for nothing did President Franklin Roosevelt begin his 1933 inaugural address with the warning but also rallying cry that "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyses needed efforts to convert retreat into advance".

Unfortunately, economists, investors and risk managers in recent decades have ignored the role of uncertainty on behavior, which is hard to quantify and analyze mathematically, to focus on risk, which can be measured and turned into neat mathematical models.

Knight articulated the difference between risk (where both the range of possible outcomes and their probabilities is known in advance) and uncertainty (where neither the entire range of possibilities nor their likelihood is known in advance). But of the two, uncertainty is far more important than risk, as Knight demonstrates.

Risk is objective: it can be measured with precision and managed easily through diversification. By contrast, uncertainty is subjective and requires a leap of faith. Enormous rewards to the minority of successful entrepreneurs are the spur for countless thousands to hazard failure.

But the subjective, unmeasurable nature of uncertainty means that two people presented with the same set of facts can form different opinions about the relative chances of success and that the same person can form different opinions at different times.

LIQUIDITY, BELIEF AND CREDIT

In a thoughtful speech on Thursday, the Bank of England's top thinker, Andrew Haldane, warned, "Four years on from the start of the Great Recession, the world economy is cloaked in uncertainty" and "the fear factor is rife in today's financial markets" ("Risk Off").

Haldane blamed two factors for leaving risk capital parked on the sidelines despite unprecedented liquidity injections and near-zero interest rates: balance sheet repair and what he termed psychological scarring.

"Behavioral economics tells us that financial crashes can leave lasting psychological scars on risk-taking. These mean that perceptions of risk can be systematically over-stated -- the fear of fear itself," according to Haldane.

Where once investors were too insouciant about financial risks, they are now too intimidated. The actual level of risk has not changed. It may have fallen. But perceptions of risk have risen.

Of Haldane's two factors, the psychological one is far more important. The credit creation process that underpins lending and borrowing, and much consumption and investment, has broken. But not for lack of funds. Banks and corporations are flush with cash reserves. It is the expectations on which credit creation depends that have collapsed.

The Latin word "credere", from which the English credit derives, can be variously translated as trust or belief. Firms borrow because they believe the resulting investments will generate sufficient returns to repay the debt with interest. Households borrow against what they hope will be higher incomes and a brighter future. Banks and investors lend because they believe that they will be repaid. Belief is central to the process.

Belief is far more important than liquidity. As Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, also speaking on Thursday, observed: "I have posited both within the FOMC and publicly for some time that there is abundant liquidity available to finance economic expansion and job creation in America. The banking system is awash with liquidity.

"Domestic banks are flush; they have on deposit at the 12 Federal Reserve banks some $1.6 trillion in excess reserves, earning a mere 25 basis points -- a quarter of 1 percent per annum -- rather than earning significantly higher interest rates from making loans to operating businesses. These excess bank reserves are waiting on the sidelines to be lent to businesses.

"The cheap and abundant liquidity we have made available is presently lying fallow ... the velocity of money remains so subdued as to be practically comatose." ("Connecting the Dots; Texas Employment Growth; a Dissenting Vote; and the Ugly Truth").

GETTING CAPITAL BACK TO WORK

Fisher cites "non-monetary factors, not monetary policy, (for) retarding the willingness and ability of job creators to put to work the liquidity that we have provided". He blames tremendous uncertainty around future tax and spending following the inconclusive showdown between the White House and Congress over the federal budget as well as uncertainty about regulatory policy.

But Fisher's list of the paralyzing sources of uncertainty is too narrow. Other corrosive sources include uncertainty about policy on climate change and energy; sharp changes in the relative prices of energy and manufactured products; questions about the sudden rise of Asia and relative decline of the OECD economies; and the increasingly unorthodox conduct of monetary policy itself.

Blaming policy uncertainty for inhibiting investment is not new. In 1937, chemical baron Lammot Du Pont complained, "Uncertainty rules the tax situation, the labor situation, the monetary situation and practically every legal condition under which industry must operate. Are taxes to go higher, lower or stay where they are? We don't know.

"Is labor to be union or non-union? Are we to have inflation or deflation, more government spending or less? Are new restrictions to be placed on capital, new limits on profits? ... It is impossible to even guess the answers." ("Freedom from Fear", Kennedy, 2005)

Roosevelt blamed a "capital strike" by business for the second recession in 1937-38. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke prefers to focus on the Fed's premature decision to raise reserve requirements. But both are right.

Uncertainty was resolved by the onset of World War Two, which entailed a vast expansion of military and federal civilian jobs and a prodigious volume of government contracts. That conflict settled the paralysing uncertainty by providing guaranteed demand and employment via a massive expansion in government spending and debt raising. (here)

Keynesianism, never really tried in the mid-1930s, was put into practice when conflict quietened old quarrels about spending and budget balancing. Its primary contribution was not deficit spending but the certainty that wartime employment and production schedules provided for businesses and households, imparting the confidence to spend and invest again.

The wartime emergency sliced through all the old uncertainties and provided a new sense of unifying purpose to underwrite bold investment and rising consumption.

NEED FOR A HOPEFUL NARRATIVE

Financial markets and firms are mechanisms for aggregating beliefs and marshalling resources. Sometimes they do so in productive ways. Other times they result in spectacular misallocations. The crucial point is that optimism or at least determination in the face of uncertainty is what makes investment possible, a point made by economist Kent Osband. ("Pandora's Risk: Uncertainty at the Core of Finance", 2011)

Contrast the optimism of the 1990s (the stock market boom, Internet bubble and Greenspan's productivity miracle) or the current optimism in China and other fast-growing emerging economies in Asia and Latin America with the despond gripping the United States and many European economies.

Some of that 1990s optimism was absurd. Among other things it left a massively overvalued stock market, especially for tech stocks, and a legacy of thousands of miles "dark fiber" that took years to absorb. But it did catalyze huge amounts of investment and jobs. Contrast it with the current dour outlook.

Conduct a thought experiment and ask when was the last time a business leader or policymaker gave an unambiguously positive speech about the outlook for the economy, the environment or living standards in the advanced economies.

There have been plenty of Churchillian warnings about the need for tough adjustments but nothing on which firms or households can base optimism. Without confidence that the future will be better, uncertainty has engendered paralysing pessimism. No wonder businesses refuse to invest in plants or jobs and households focus on paying down debt.

No amount of monetary or fiscal prestidigitation can offset this confidence deficit. In fact, the endless tinkering with monetary policy has itself become a source of uncertainty. Investors and households are not sure whether to brace for rampant inflation or deflation, speculative price increases or continued slump.

In the face of so much uncertainty, investors and businesses have displayed a strong preference for liquid assets. They prefer to risk gradual erosion of capital through negative real interest rates, rather than rapid capital destruction as a result of making the wrong investment in the stock market or an idle new factory.

If the U.S. and European economies are to pull out of recession, they need a new narrative to underpin a willingness to brave uncertainty and make long-term, illiquid commitments. Perhaps policymakers will supply it, or markets will provide it themselves. One way or another, the problem that must be overcome is lack of belief, not liquidity or borrowing costs.

