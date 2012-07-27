Croatia's new Finance Minister Slavko Linic is seen in parliament before his centre-left government has been approved in Zagreb December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Zagreb Croatia will hit its budget deficit target this year despite its economy being in recession for the past three years and aims to have a budget surplus in 2015, Finance Minister Slavko Linic said on Friday.

"We firmly stick to our budgetary plans as we have responsibly planned the revenues and we keep control over expenditures. In the coming years, we aim to cut spending by one percent of gross domestic product a year and reach a primary surplus in 2015," Linic told Reuters in an interview.

Croatia's deficit target this year is 2.8 pct of gross domestic product - the primary surplus figure Linic was referring to did not include interest payments.

Due to join the European Union in July 2013, Croatia has been in recession for the last three years. Analysts, including the central bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), forecast that the economy will shrink by between one and two percent this year.

The government originally said it expected growth of 0.8 percent in 2012, but Linic said it would now be happy with zero growth.

"We're running late in kicking off an investment cycle. That's why we would be happy to be around zero this year and avoid contraction. In any case we see growth in the second half of the year," he said.

The center-left cabinet, that took office last December, is aiming to cut the deficit from 4.1 percent of GDP in 2011.

It intends to reduce some bonuses and benefits for public sector employees in order to hit that target, and is about to sign a deal with most public sector trade unions aimed at scrapping certain benefits.

Only the teachers' and nurses' unions are opposed to such a deal, meaning the government may have a series of strikes on its hands in the autumn.

"We had good talks with the unions which showed understanding for our economic reality. Hence, we will undoubtedly stick to our wage bill plans despite dissatisfaction among part of the unions," Linic said.

From next January, Croatia would introduce fiscal cash registers, he added, in order to improve tax collection meaning that receipts for goods and services would be automatically sent to the tax authorities, he added.

The measure could net the state an additional 1 billion kuna ($163.45 million), he said.

IMF HELP ONLY IN CASE OF DOWNGRADE

Croatia's GDP fell by 1.3 percent in the first quarter year-on-year. The preliminary figure for the second quarter is expected on August 31.

Linic said the government was counting on investments - primarily in the energy, tourism and food sectors - largely driven by public companies. This week, the state power board HEP published an international tender for a thermal plant worth 5.8 billion kuna.

"If we manage to speed up the investment pace, we could reach growth of up to two percent in 2013," Linic said.

Croatia's private sector is being held back at the moment by a huge number of unpaid bills totaling 44.5 billion kuna. Linic said the government's task was to help solve that problem and make the private sector a key driver of growth in the economy.

"In September we will adopt a new law to resolve the liquidity problem within six months," he said. "We plan to make the firms pay their overdue bills without throttling their business. After that, we will be strict in imposing a 60-day deadline for paying bills."

Linic said he hoped key rating agencies would give the government credit for its policies and not decide to downgrade Croatia which is held just a notch above a speculative status, with a negative outlook.

"It would be very important. I think we're on target with fiscal consolidation. As I said, the problem remains our growth, but I believe we'll see improvement also on that front in the second half of the year," Linic said.

Croatia would not need a deal with the IMF in order to help it pursue reforms and fiscal consolidation, he added.

However, if the country was downgraded he said such a deal could become a serious option.

"We can service our debt and cover budget deficits in the coming years only through new borrowings. There is huge turmoil on the European capital markets now and the IMF could be a good partner in talks about servicing our obligations if we faced a downgrade," Linic said.

The government planned to complete the privatization of a small bank and a leading insurer by the end of this year which would also bolster budget revenues, he added.

(Editing by Andrew Osborn)