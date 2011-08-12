LONDON A system designed to improve secondary market liquidity and attract new investors to the asset class will be launched on Monday by U.S. central securities depository the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and financial information services firm Markit, sources close to the companies said.

The system called Loan/SERV Cash on Transfer will allow the simultaneous exchange of cash and legal ownership of loans in secondary trading for the first time in Europe in a move that will streamline secondary sales, help to mitigate risk and bring loan trading in line with trading in other asset classes and make it more compliant with potential future regulation.

"This is a natural progression for the growth of the market and will create higher efficiency in the asset class and reduce the risk of trading and funding mistakes," a trader said.

The European secondary loan market, which has been described as the largest inefficient financial market globally, has been plagued by a multi-billion euro backlog of trades which can take more than 90 days to clear and even longer to receive cash, and makes it difficult for loan traders to settle trading books around quarter and year end.

The settlement backlog poses significant risk during periods of market dislocation, which was highlighted in 2007 when Lehman Brothers collapsed, leaving hundreds of trades open. Sellers lost legal title to the loan asset without receiving cash payment.

JP Morgan, Citigroup, Sankaty, MJX and BNYMellon have signed up to the system after being part of a pilot since March. The system has most traction with U.S. banks but is starting to sign up European lenders.

Cash on Transfer is designed to attract new institutional investors such as pension funds to the secondary market, which have previously been deterred by the lack of liquidity and transparency surrounding European loan trading and settlement.

The system will also improve cash utilisation and allocation and will reduce financial institutions' funding costs by allowing them to record cash inflows and outflows.

Sellers using Cash on Transfer will receive a single cash amount and a report detailing funds received for each trade with confirmation of settlement and will no longer receive funds directly from individual counterparties as previously. It will also manage the payment of agents fees. The system allows for cash settlement in up to 50 currencies.

DTCC and Markit entered into a partnership in 2009 to combine services for the syndicated loan market and streamline loan processing.

(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Tessa Walsh)