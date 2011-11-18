FRANKFURT Western banks will inevitably withdraw funds from eastern Europe in response to higher capital requirements, the head of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development said, even if governments revive a scheme to prevent long-feared capital flight.

The EBRD, which is set to expand its mandate to North Africa, spearheaded the Vienna Initiative in 2009 which saw banks agreeing to maintain their exposure to central and eastern Europe in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

"There is no possibility to really sustain the exposure in full," Thomas Mirow, who has been president of the bank since July 2008, told Reuters on the sidelines of the European Banking Congress.

He said there was now a stronger case for another, different initiative considering the recent intensification of the debt crisis, which is now threatening to spread to core euro zone states such as France.

"We have engaged into some talks, but I wouldn't call it yet a fully fledged initiative," Mirow said. "At the heart lies the necessity to forge better coordination than has been talked about so far."

The problem was that the debt crisis and the structural need for banks to increase capital coincided, which would "probably accelerate the deleveraging of western banks which have a stronghold in western and eastern Europe," Mirow said.

"We need to mitigate the risk that the entrenchment goes to quickly and that there is a shortage of financing for the corporate sector in central and eastern Europe," he added.

European banks have to raise their capital cushions to become more resilient against future shocks, which they can do by increasing equity they hold or by shrinking their asset base.

Eastern European countries might suffer particularly if western banks withdrew from their economies. A new initiative could soften the impact.

The Vienna Initiative -- agreed with European banks under sponsorship of the International Monetary Fund, the EBRD and the European Commission -- involved banks voluntarily maintaining exposures in emerging Europe to prevent an outflow of capital after the 2008 crisis.

It is no longer in place and while renewing it is under consideration, economists argue its voluntary nature mean it would be unlikely to prevent capital outflows.

"What we need to look at is that any reduction of exposure takes place in way that it does not hurt the economies too strongly, by ways of coordination, by having a very good communication line between home and host authorities, by looking at whether institutions like the EBRD can be helpful in certain areas," Mirow said.

Mirow said the current situation was different from 2008 and 2009, during which the EBRD provided funds to strengthen banks' capital and help maintain their lending flows, stepping in as a shareholder in some cases in return for the support.

VULNERABLE HUNGARY

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former communist countries make the transition to free-market economies.

It recently halved its 2012 GDP forecast for central Europe and the Baltic states to 1.7 percent, with Hungary and Slovakia suffering the heaviest growth downgrades as they were most exposed to the euro zone.

The euro crisis is cutting the lending capacity of the foreign parents of Hungarian banks, while domestic lenders have been hit by government measures including a scheme enabling people who took out mortgages in foreign currencies to repay on preferential terms.

One of the banks most affected by the government scheme is Hungarian bank OTP OTP.BU, in which the EBRD has a stake.

The country's biggest lender on Friday posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, but the quarter accounted for only a small part of expected losses from the government scheme.

Asked about its stake in OTP, EBRD President Mirow said: "We have no intentions to reduce our engagement." He would not comment on whether the EBRD planned to raise its stake.

NO REQUEST BY LIBYA

The EBRD's shareholders comprise 61 countries, the EU and the European Investment Bank. In October, the shareholder governments backed an expansion of its mandate to North Africa.

The EBRD has already started talks with North African governments and private firms on aiding the region, and aims to begin extending loans by the middle of next year.

"We have some projects in mind, but we need the legal grounds on which we can act and that will certainly not happen before late spring or early summer 2012," Mirow said.

"We have started with technical cooperation in Egypt," he said, referring to funding from donor funds collected by the EBRD rather than from the EBRD itself.

The bank is one of the tools the international community will use to supply aid to Arab governments and encourage them to pursue democratic reforms in the wake of this year's Arab Spring political unrest.

While Jordan requested an EBRD membership in September to receive funding alongside Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, Libya had so far not made a request, Mirow said.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)