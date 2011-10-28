FRANKFURT The European Central Bank trimmed its weekly purchases of government bonds back to 4 billion euros in the run up to this week's euro zone crisis summit, an earlier-than-usual release of ECB bond-buying data showed on Friday.

The ECB brought forward the publication of the figures to Friday from the usual Monday to avoid a public holiday on Tuesday hampering the weekly fund-taking operation it holds to counterbalance the bond purchases.

This week's purchases take the controversial programme's overall total up to 173.5 billion euros. The weekly amount compares with the 4.5 billion euros the ECB spent last week.

Bond market tensions remain at the forefront of euro zone leaders' efforts to tame the bloc's ongoing debt crisis.

The ECB reactivated its bond-buying program - known as the Securities Markets Programme - in August to keep borrowing costs in check and ensure they don't prevent its low interest rates benefiting even troubled parts of the euro zone.

Under the program, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments.

It does not give a breakdown of its purchases. However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt with the 100 billion euros it has spent since restarting its purchases in early August.

The purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

As a result of the All Saints public holiday, the ECB will hold its weekly 'sterilization' operation on Monday rather than the normal Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)