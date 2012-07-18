FRANKFURT Economically weak euro zone countries should leave the common currency, former European Central Bank Executive Board member Juergen Stark was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

He also told the German monthly Manager Magazin that it would be a disaster if the whole common currency fell apart and all countries returned to their national currencies.

"I see the necessity of a consolidation of the euro zone," he told the publication.

However, asked which countries should leave the bloc, Stark said: "I will not give any names."

Of the 17 euro zone members, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus have all applied for aid from their European partners.

Stark, who resigned from the ECB in protest at its bond-buying program at the end of last year, also said he should have left the central bank earlier.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)