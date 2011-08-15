BANGALORE Stress in euro zone funding markets has yet to peak despite the European Central Bank already promising unlimited funding and additional liquidity with a six-month duration, according to a slim majority of money market traders polled by Reuters.

The poll, released on Monday, showed 11 of 20 traders thought tensions in money markets would continue to increase as banks remained nervous about lending to one another.

Of those who thought money market stress had yet to peak, most said this would happen by the year-end.

"As banks don't trust each other and there is no real money market, the whole money market is going through the central banks in more or less every country," said a euro money market trader.

"It is still very difficult to get a normalized market back."

Indeed, the three-month Euribor rate, the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, rose to 1.538 percent on Monday from 1.535 percent on Friday, even as liquidity remained high.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced this month that it would continue giving unlimited funds in its main refinancing operation and also introduced extra liquidity in a six-month tender, in a bid to support banks facing a liquidity crunch in the funding market.

The ECB spent a record 22 billion euros buying government debt last week, via its bond-buying program, in an attempt to prevent the euro zone debt crisis spreading to bigger economies Italy and Spain.

In the regular weekly poll, euro money market traders said the ECB would allot 148 billion euros at its regular seven-day auction, 9 billion less than last week, despite renewed fears about the health of banks and financial institutions in the currency bloc.

(1 euro = $1.44)

