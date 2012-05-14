MELBOURNE Australia is adjusting to a once-in-a-century boom in mining investment, high terms of trade and a very strong local dollar, but it should not lose sight of opportunities being created, the country's central bank deputy governor said on Monday.

In a speech that gave little away in terms of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next policy move, Philip Lowe highlighted the now familiar two-speed economy, saying growth in sectors not benefiting from the mining boom will probably keep struggling.

"It's highly likely that we'll continue to have quite a high exchange rate in the years to come. If that's the case, a large part of the economy has to adjust. Parts of the economy that are subject to international competition," Lowe told a summit in Melbourne.

While the Aussie dollar has fallen to a five-month low at parity against the U.S. dollar, it was still well above its 10-year average around $0.7500. That is keeping sectors like manufacturing, higher education and inbound tourism under pressure.

Early this month, the RBA surprised the market by lopping an aggressive 50 basis points off its cash rate to 3.75 percent. It also cut its growth and inflation forecasts, keeping the door open to more policy easing if necessary.

"How things develop will depend importantly on the ability of firms to improve their productivity and on the ability of the labor market to match workers with the new jobs being created," Lowe said.

He added that the RBA's job was to ensure that inflation remained low and stable, and that the overall economy stayed on an even keel. The RBA expects underlying inflation to remain at the floor of its 2-3 percent target band over the next year or so.

"The medium-term inflation-targeting arrangements that have been in place for nearly two decades now provide a strong framework in which to do this."

Lowe ended his speech on a somewhat brighter note, saying despite the challenges facing the economy, there were opportunities to be had.

"As we work our way through these myriad of issues, it is important that we do not lose sight of the considerable benefits to Australia from the lift in the prices of our key exports and the unprecedented level of investment that is taking place," he said.

"The high commodity prices and high investment provide Australia with tremendous opportunities - opportunities that many other countries wish they had."

Markets have priced in another 100 basis points worth of interest rate cuts over the next 12 months, but a lot of that is due to mounting offshore risks.

In particular, the recent political developments in Greece have raised fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone that could destabilize an already fragile global economy.

"The worrying path of events in Europe could yet see the RBA cut rates in a way that is beyond mere tinkering," said JPMorgan economist Ben Jarman.

"However, Dr Lowe's comments today suggest that the Board will respond to that threat if and when it occurs, and will not pre-empt it due to fears of an already fragile domestic economy."

(Writing by Ian Chua; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)