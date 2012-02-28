OPEC's reference crude oil basket price rose further to $123.25 a barrel on Monday from $122.86 in the previous session, OPEC said on Tuesday.

The reference basket comprises 12 crudes: Algeria's Saharan Blend, Angola's Girassol, Iran Heavy, Iraq's Basra Light, Kuwait Export, Es Sider from Libya, Nigeria's Bonny Light, Qatar Marine, Saudi Arabia's Arab Light, Murban from the UAE, Venezuela's Merey and Oriente from Ecuador.

