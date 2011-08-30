NEW YORK Crude oil inventories surged last week as imports rose and refinery utilization dropped, while gasoline saw a big draw, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude stockpiles rose 5.1 million barrels for the week to August 26, according to the API, well over analyst expectations for a 400,000 barrel gain.

The rise -- mainly in the Midwest and Gulf Coast -- came as imports of crude rose nearly 1 million barrels per day to approach 10 million bpd.

The build was exacerbated by a drop in refinery runs to 86.9 percent of capacity, off from 89 percent in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories dropped by 3.1 million barrels, after analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.1 million barrel drawdown.

East Coast gasoline stockpiles saw the largest drop, off nearly 1.5 million barrels, in line with expectations motorists were filling up their tanks ahead of Hurricane Irene.

A separate report by MasterCard released on Tuesday showed U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week for the first time in over a month, due to drivers filling up along the East Coast in fears of shortages due to the storm.

Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contract, fell by 563,000 barrels.

Crude oil prices were little changed after the report was released, trading up $1.43 to $88.70 a barrel.

"(The report was a) little on the bearish side with crude stocks up that much, but the gasoline supply drop was bullish and Cushing inventories keep falling and that's bullish," said Chris Dillman, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Distillate stockpiles rose by 276,000 barrels for the week, compared with expectations for a 600,000 barrel build.

(This updated story corrects first graph to show imports of crude rose, not fell)

(Reporting by Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)