European markets will suffer from weaker economic growth and widening concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, UBS said and reduced its 2011 year-end target for the FTSE 100 .FTSE and STOXX 600 indices.

Strategists at UBS lowered their year-end target for the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index to 280 from 310, and for the broader euro zone's STOXX 600 index to 6,100 from 6,700.

"Markets face multiple headwinds: an ongoing sovereign credit crisis in Europe, political challenges in the United States, and a re-opening of the debate on whether we are at a low point in the normal cycle," strategists, including Nick Nelson and Karen Olney, wrote in a note to clients.

They maintained their long standing top-down earnings forecast of 10 percent growth in 2011 and 8 percent in 2012, but said the risks are now to the downside.

European stocks fell early on Wednesday, resuming their recent slide as a meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy failed to calm worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent to 5298.55 points by 3:34 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, while the STOXX 600 index slid 1.02 percent to 235.13 points. (Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)