NEW YORK - BATS Global Markets, a U.S. exchange operator looking to take on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, said on Monday its new listings market is up and running, though it announced no companies that had yet joined.

BATS, which big banks and others operated as a trading-only exchange, said public companies can now transfer listings from rival venues, or do initial public offerings (IPOs) there. The launch was expected this month.

It is the first time in years that a newcomer has challenged the globally recognized brands owned by NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), and analysts expect it will be difficult for BATS to break in.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)