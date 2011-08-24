LONDON Europe's largest exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), face growing pressure from their main clients to copy rivals and offer brokers a wider choice of clearing providers.

Trading platforms Chi-X Europe and BATS Europe said last week they would offer clients a choice of four clearing houses from January 1 2012, while Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O) and the Swiss Exchange are in talks to offer more clearing choice.

"We suddenly have a good critical mass of trading venues with the same interoperability which adds to the pressure on the LSE, Euronext and Deutsche Boerse to look at this more closely," said Andrew Bowley, managing director, head of electronic trading product management at Nomura (9716.T).

Investment banks, such as Nomura, Citigroup (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), want the exchanges to offer multiple clearing providers because they hope this will spur competition, but some exchanges are reluctant because they own their clearing houses, a valuable source of revenue.

Traders have said clearing fees now account for about a third of the total cost of trading in Europe and competition, via a model known as interoperability, could cut this in half, saving the banks tens of millions a year.

Clearing houses sit between brokers and their trading partners, acting as central counterparties (CCPs) and holding cash which can be used to refund firms left out of pocket by a counterparty default, such as Lehman Brothers' in 2008.

Europe's trading platforms and exchanges have historically used one clearing house, much to the annoyance of clients who have complained there was no competitive pressure on these clearers to cap fees.

The brokers have been arguing instead the region's exchanges, platforms and clearers adopt interoperability, which gives trading firms the ability to switch between providers.

BREAKTHROUGH

Last week's announcement by Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European platform, and BATS Europe that they will support four clearers -- EuroCCP, LCH.Clearnet, SIX X-Clear and incumbent provider EMCF -- was heralded as a breakthrough by brokers.

But those trading firms are now urging the region's main exchanges, most of which still have a single clearing provider, to support competition too.

"Interoperability opens the market up to competition and recent events will have added to the pressure on the exchanges to change their clearing arrangements," said Tim Wildenberg, head of electronic trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citigroup (C.N).

The LSE has offered clients a choice between LCH.Clearnet and SIX X-Clear since late 2008, but Bowley said he "wants them to go wider."

"The LSE Group has consistently championed further interoperability between clearing houses and CCPs and has been critical of the closed vertical silo model," said Kevin Milne, director of post trade services, LSE Group.

Brokers say a sticking point is that some European exchange groups own clearing houses and are, therefore, reluctant to volunteer for competition.

Deutsche Boerse owns Eurex Clearing, the sole clearer for the German exchange, and the LSE Group owns Italian clearing house CC&G, which supports LSE-owned Borsa Italiana.

NYSE Euronext currently uses the French half of LCH.Clearnet, owned by its clients, but the exchange has said it will drop this supplier and bring clearing inhouse.

"With the LSE and Deutsche Boerse, it is likely they would want their clearing houses to be included in the interoperable group but we'd question how many clearing houses we need," Bowley said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the exchange "worked out its minimum principles for interoperability" in 2009 but went on to sound a note of caution: "Establishment of interoperability between cash market CCPs introduces a new dimension of systemic and operational risks to the infrastructure chain.

"The users of Frankfurt Stock Exchange are cautious, whether these risks are outweighed by the benefits in terms of efficiency improvements."

A spokesman for NYSE Euronext declined to comment.

(Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)