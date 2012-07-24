NEW YORK U.S. exchanges start reporting financial results on Wednesday, with expectations mixed following a quarter in which many investors pulled back from the markets because of an uncertain, sluggish global economy.

U.S. economic data in the period pointed to a stalling U.S. economy, while fears that the European debt crisis could worsen resurfaced and China's growth slowed. Investor sentiment also took a hit due to Facebook's highly anticipated, but glitch-ridden market debut on May 18.

The S&P 500, coming off its best quarter in more than two years, dropped 3 percent in the second quarter, while the shares of exchange operators declined 7.6 percent.

Below is a summary of what to watch for.

NASDAQ OMX

New York-based exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) leads off earnings for the group on Wednesday.

The exchange faces regulatory scrutiny, lawsuits from investors, and potential legal action from market makers following the Facebook IPO. [ID:nL1E8GQ00B]

Nasdaq filed a proposal with regulators on Friday detailing its $62 million all-cash reimbursement fund for firms that suffered losses in the IPO due to technical problems at the exchange. To receive a share of the fund, firms would have to sign away their right to take legal action over the IPO.

The retail market makers in the IPO are thought to have lost upward of $200 million.

Nasdaq executives will likely be pressed to provide details of the company's internal review of the IPO, why it decided to boost the compensation amount to $62 million from an earlier $40 million, and how and when it intends to pay for it.

Analysts are expecting, on average, earnings of 60 cents a share on revenue of $408.7 million, versus 62 cents a share on revenue of $416 million a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nasdaq's share price fell 12.5 percent in the last quarter.

CME

CME Group Inc. (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, reports its earnings on Thursday.

Volume at Chicago-based CME slumped from a year earlier, especially in interest rate futures, which accounted for more than 40 percent of overall volume.

CME, owner of 90 percent of the Dow Jones Indices, will likely update investors on its joint venture with McGraw-Hill MHP.N, owner of the S&P Indices, said Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto.

Under the arrangement McGraw-Hill will take a share of profits from CME's stock-related products instead of collecting licensing fees, as per an earlier agreement.

CME may also provide financial guidance for the second half of the year. Its shares fell 7.3 percent in the second quarter.

Analysts forecast earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $796.2 million. That is down from 88 cents a share on revenue of $838.3 million a year ago, after adjusting for a five-to-one stock split that took effect on Friday after market close.

ICE

IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), which benefited from strong demand for its Brent crude futures, is due to report its results on August 1.

ICE is forecast to have earned $1.92 a share, on revenue of $350.6 million, up from $1.69 a share on revenue of $325.2 million.

Shares of the Atlanta-based exchange and clearinghouse fell around 1 percent in the quarter. The stock was down as much as 13.2 percent in early June but received a boost when ICE lost out to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK) in its bid to buy the London Metals Exchange. HKEx's shares dropped over concerns it was overpaying with its $2.2 billion bid.

CBOE

CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options exchange, releases its earnings on August 2.

With the one-year anniversary of CBOE's last dividend increase approaching, the company may raise its dividend within the next month or so, said UBS analyst Alex Kramm.

Volumes on CBOE Futures Exchange, which includes the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, were higher, with June 18 the most active trading day in its history. May was the CFE's most active trading month ever.

Equity, index, and ETF options volumes were up year-over-year but down from the previous quarter.

CBOE is expected to have earned 41 cents a share on revenue of $128.5 million, up from 36 cents a share on $120.3 million.

Chicago-based CBOE's shares slid 2.6 percent in the quarter.

NYSE EURONEXT

NYSE Euronext NYX.N, the New York Stock Exchange operator, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) in February, reports on August 3.

Transaction fees make up around half of NYSE's revenue and with retail investors largely on the sidelines, cash equity volumes have been soft. The Big Board parent is expected to update some recent initiatives aimed at helping it counter the tough economic environment.

NYSE, for example, started a cost-cutting program in April targeting $250 million in annual savings by 2014.

And earlier this month, the exchange operator won regulatory approval for a pilot program to give retail investors prices that are a sliver of a penny better on securities trades.

Sub-penny pricing of stocks is already allowed at non-exchange trading venues and has been widely used by wholesale brokers, which now account for the majority of retail order flow. NYSE is expected to regain some market share with the pilot, which begins August 1.

Analysts estimate NYSE earned 50 cents a share, on revenue of $607.9 million. That would be down from earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $661 million a year earlier.

NYSE's share price fell 14.8 percent in the second quarter.

