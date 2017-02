HELSINKI Finland state treasury said on Wednesday it has picked five banks to lead a new five-year euro benchmark bond, which is expected to raise around 3-5 billion euros ($4.3-$7.2 billion).

The banks nominated are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan (JPM.N), Nordea (NDA.ST) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).

Books for the new bond maturing in April 2017 will open "in the next few days," Deputy Director Anu Sammallahti told Reuters. ($1 = 0.693 Euros)

(Reporting By Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Ron Askew)