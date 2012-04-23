PARIS France's emergency oil stocks agency launched a tender to buy 115,000 cubic meters of crude oil for delivery from May 10-30, the head of the CPSSP agency said on Monday.

The tender comes as the French government is in discussions Britain and the United States over a possible release of strategic oil stocks to cool fuel prices.

Such a move is opposed by Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who is tipped by polls to beat Sarkozy in a election runoff on May 6 after heading a first-round vote on Sunday.

Bids were due by May 5 and the delivery point is the northern French port of Le Havre, Jean-Marc Tenneson told Reuters, adding the CPSSP was seeking crude of Russian Urals crude quality.

"I can confirm the launch of this tender," he said.

The tender, organized by the agency's operating arm SAGESS, forms part of the CPSSP's push to raise its stock levels in line with European Union requirements, he said.

France has oil reserves equivalent to over 100 days of consumption, meeting the 90-day minimum that the International Energy Agency requires member states to hold.

