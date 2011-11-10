PARIS France extended its short-selling ban on the shares of 10 financial institutions by three months from Friday as the euro zone debt crisis spreads beyond Greece to Italy.

"This ban could be lifted before the end of this period if market conditions allow," Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes after France's AMF stock market regulator said market conditions did not allow for the ban to be lifted, according to the statement.

The ban, introduced on August 11, is designed to discourage speculative trading on French financial institutions after banking stocks took a beating in early August.

Shares in French banks were mixed, with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) up 0.8 percent and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) 2.8 percent ahead.

But Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sank 1.7 percent after saying it was preparing for "difficult" times ahead after third-quarter profits slumped on the bank of Greek sovereign debt losses.

The bank is also among the most exposed to Italian debt.

Currently France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Belgium have short-selling curbs in place.

Italy's curbs are due to expire on Friday.

The limits in Belgium, Spain and Greece are effectively open-ended until local regulators feel markets have stabilized.

Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices, whereby traders borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union regulator which has been coordinating the curbs, said it does not expect to make any announcement following the French decision.

Most of the curbs were introduced in August but so far have failed to shield local banking shares from heavy selling as investors worry about exposures to the euro zone's sovereign debt problems.

Major stock markets like Britain have declined to impose short-selling curbs.

(Reporting by James Regan in Paris and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Blaise Robinson and David Holmes)