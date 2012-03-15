OSLO Demand in the crisis-hit tanker market has picked up considerably in recent weeks helped by surprisingly high activity from ships transporting oil to China, the CEO of Frontline (FRO.OL), a bellwether for the sector, told Reuters.

Frontline is controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

"We see an incredible amount of fixtures from the Persian Gulf at the moment, so there is really a lot of activity in the tanker market," Jens Martin Jensen said in an interview.

Rates to hire oil tankers stood at between 25,000 and 30,000 dollars per day said the executive. He hoped those rates could hold given Chinese oil demand.

"Hopefully this is a sign that China's incredible refinery capacity has increased, because there is a lot more activity happening in China. It looks very positive right now."

"The market is certainly better than what we thought it would be right now," he added.