A woman is reflected on an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese retail investor sentiment on domestic equities fell in August from a seven-month high, as a strong yen and debt problems in Europe and the United States hammered Tokyo shares, pushing them close to lows reached after the March 11 earthquake.

Investors expect the yen to climb above its all time peak of 76.25 against the dollar, with 29 percent of respondents saying it would rise as high as 75 yen this year, while 22 percent said the greenback's decline would be limited to 76 yen, the monthly Reuters survey showed.

Almost 80 percent of respondents said there is a danger that the yen's strength could drive domestic industries to shift their businesses overseas.

"There are plenty of problems in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and so on, which can't be resolved easily," said an investor in his 50s.

"The psychological mood is tending toward pessimism at the moment with the yen's rise expected to hurt profits for manufacturers. We are also worried about rising raw material prices and radiation problems," he said.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average .N225 fell about 7 percent from the previous survey conducted about a month earlier.

The Reuters sentiment index, calculated by subtracting the percentage of investors who say they are bearish from those who are bullish, fell 22 points to minus 50, down from a seven-month peak of minus 28 in July.

The poll of 367 respondents was conducted from August 3 to 6.

Japanese authorities conducted a record 4.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) of yen-selling intervention in currency markets on August 4, but the yen continued to soar as Japanese and U.S. bond yields narrowed due to an economic slowdown in the United States.

The yen also appreciated amid speculation about repatriation of funds to the disaster-stricken nation.

As of Monday, the yen was trading at 76.90 against the dollar after reaching a five-month high of 76.30 on Thursday, just near the record high of 76.25.

"The outlook for the U.S. economy is extremely unclear. In this kind of situation, the dollar's weakness (against the yen) will accelerate," said a pensioner in his 60s who thought the yen would rise as high as 74 to the dollar.

Thirteen percent of respondents said the yen would firm beyond 70 to the greenback.

Standard & Poor's earlier in the month cut the United State's credit rating by a notch to AA-plus. The Federal Reserve also took the extraordinary measure of pledging to keep its interest rates near zero until 2013.

The survey found that 55 percent of respondents were extremely concerned that the yen's rise would chase industry abroad, while 23 percent said they were slightly concerned.

The survey also showed that 43 percent of investors said they are presently trading forex on margin or thinking of doing so in the future. That is the highest level since that question was first introduced to the poll in June 2007.

The monthly poll, which is conducted anonymously, aims to capture the views of readers of an online magazine targeted at users of the Reuters Japan website www.reuters.co.jp

($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)

(Editing by Joseph Radford)