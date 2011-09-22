WASHINGTON Japan reiterated its readiness on Thursday to intervene in the currency market to stem excessive rises in the yen, with the finance minister expressing displeasure over the currency's renewed gains driven by euro zone debt problems and fears of a global recession.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also kept alive market expectations of further monetary easing, saying that he will scrutinize whether the global slowdown could heighten risks for Japan's recovery prospects enough to warrant action.

The yen edged up near an all-time high hit in August, attracting demand as a safe haven as world stocks hit 13-month lows on weak data from China, a grim economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and the escalating euro-zone debt crisis.

"The yen remains at high levels, being sought mainly on external factors. That may serve as a drag on Japan's economy," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told reporters on Thursday upon his arrival to attend a Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

"We've been saying all along that we will take decisive action against speculative, excessive yen rises that deviate from economic fundamentals."

Japan intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy last month to stem sharp rises in the yen that threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

It has held off from stepping into the currency market since then. But its policymakers have persisted with verbal warnings to the market against pushing the yen up too far, worried of the harm a strong yen could have on the export-reliant economy's recovery from the devastation of the March earthquake.

The yen stood around 76.28 to the dollar on Thursday, not far away from its historical high of 75.94 hit last month.

While G7 advanced economies have offered a cool response to Japan's intervention last month, a senior IMF official said each country reserves the right to step into the market if moves in its currency were volatile.

BOJ FACES HEAT

Finance ministers and central bankers gathering in Washington for the G20 and IMF meetings will debate measures to help prevent the European debt crisis from spreading, although markets expect them to make little headway.

Japan, like other countries, is ready to help but feels that Europe first needs to agree on how it plans to deal with the problem and rescue troubled countries like Greece.

"What's first and foremost is for Europe to stabilize the situation, including the crisis in Greece. If confidence in the euro is restored, the yen's rises will ease," Azumi said.

Persistent yen rises and tumbling global stocks add pressure on the Bank of Japan for further monetary easing, although the central bank has argued that it pre-empted risks to growth by boosting asset purchases in August.

Still, many analysts expect the central bank to ease policy again next month, as its recent action has been largely triggered by sharp rises in the yen accompanied by stock price falls.

Shirakawa stuck to his view that Japan's economy was recovering steadily with output and exports bouncing back to levels before the March quake as companies restore supply chains hit by the disaster.

But he said uncertainty over the global outlook could affect Japan's economy by weakening demand for its exports.

"On risks for the outlook for Japan's economy, they are affected by global economic developments. We have guided monetary policy taking this into account. We will closely watch how (global economic developments) will affect the outlook," he said.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)