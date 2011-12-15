MEXICO CITY Mexico hopes to broker a deal among the world's heavyweight economies to ramp up rescue funds for Europe and other crisis victims in the first three months of next year, a senior Mexican official said on Thursday.

Mexico, which holds the rotating leadership of the Group of 20, sees broad consensus among member countries for a deal to increase International Monetary Fund resources, Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said in a telephone interview.

Asked if he sees an agreement as possible before the end of the first quarter, he said: "Yes, I think that is very feasible."

But he said discussions were at an early stage, with as yet no details about the possible amount or the type of mechanism, such as bilateral loans, quotas or contributions to the IMF's short-term crisis fund, that would allow the IMF to provide more support to Europe and accidental victims of its debt crisis.

"We are having a dialogue with all countries to try to construct a supportive exit, a cooperative exit ... in aid of Europe and other crisis bystanders," he said.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot has said Europe needs at least 1 trillion euros, whether via the euro zone's own rescue fund or IMF contributions.

European policymakers agreed last Friday to lend up to 200 billion euros to the IMF, and Brazil and other major emerging economies have said they are also willing to increase their contributions.

Any trade-off they may request in exchange, however, remains unclear. Brazil is already pushing to fast-track reforms agreed in 2010 to increase emerging powers' say in the management of the fund.

But Japan and the United States, which would find it hard to defend more aid for Europe in an election year, have said Europe needs to do more to resolve the crisis, including building a solid fire wall to prevent contagion. Canada has shown no interest in aiding a euro-zone rescue via the IMF.

NOWHERE TO HIDE

Mexico hosted its first meetings of G20 officials this week and although delegates to the talks said IMF resources were not discussed in great detail, countries like the United States and Japan have made their skepticism plain.

Rodriguez said although the announcement from Europe was welcome, there were still doubts to be resolved.

"We were left with doubts. As always, there are still issues to be resolved in the announcement that the Europeans made. They are not measures which are concrete and ready to implement," he said.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Thursday that no country would be immune from the escalating crisis in Europe, where Italy - the latest target of market concern - faces bond redemption and coupon payments of around 100 billion euros between January and April.

Rodriguez said G20 talks would look at contributions from a broad range of countries to the IMF, which was also called on to help knock-on victims of the European crisis such as Hungary.

The IMF last month launched a new liquidity line to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis, or other future crises, so-called crisis bystanders.

Mexico sees its role in the discussion as a facilitator and is setting up a G20 working group to discuss the IMF. Deputy finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Mexico City in January, with the first gathering at the ministerial level scheduled for the following month.

Mexico would be willing to chip in to any extra IMF funds, Rodriguez said, although it is still awaiting congressional approval for a nearly 150 percent increase in its IMF quota, under the 2010 agreement, to about $14 billion.

Mexico's priorities for the G20 range from addressing global economic imbalances -- something policymakers have been struggling to fix for a decade -- to food security and climate change.

