BERLIN German business morale probably fell to a 28-month low in July and the manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy is likely to have shrunk again as the euro sovereign debt crisis undermines business and consumer confidence.

The Ifo business climate index, an influential barometer of economic health in Germany, is seen slipping for a third month in a row to 104.7 from 105.3, according to a Reuters poll of 45 economists. The Ifo index is due on Wednesday at 0800 GMT.

Germany's manufacturing sector is seen contracting again in July, with forecasts for the Purchasing Managers' Index centering on 45.3 points, up slightly from 45.0 in June, but well below the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion.

Jennifer McKeown, senior economist at Capital Economics, said weak demand from the euro zone was hampering German exports - traditionally the backbone of the economy - while domestically-driven indicators were also pointing downward.

"Meanwhile, financial market conditions have not improved despite various EU policy initiatives over the past month," McKeown said, adding she expected the expectations component of the Ifo indicator to decline.

"That would also point to a further decline in Germany's annual GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate and suggests that the first quarter's outturn is unlikely to be repeated."

Export markets outside Europe have kept Germany's economy resilient through much of the nearly 3-year-old debt crisis. Germany posted 0.5 percent growth in the first quarter of this year, saving the euro zone from falling into recession.

In a sign that Germany's domestic economy is still faring strongly, consumer morale is expected to hold steady at 5.8 heading into August after rising unexpectedly in July.

But the finance ministry said in its monthly report that economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter. A Reuters poll of economists pointed to 0.2 percent growth rates in the second and third quarters.

For 2012 as a whole, economists predict growth to slow to 1 percent from 3 percent last year as the euro crisis deters companies from investing and major economies elsewhere, notably China, show signs of slowing.

Financial markets grew increasingly anxious on Monday that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, will need a full sovereign bailout - despite euro zone finance ministers approving a bailout of up to 100 billion euros ($122 billion) for its banks on Friday. Germany will guarantee almost 30 percent of that package.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

