DUESSELDORF, Germany Germany will likely produce less crude steel this year than expected as the euro zone debt crisis creeps its way into the real economy.

"In the past few weeks business in the steel industry has become bleak, mainly due to the euro zone debt crisis," German Steel Federation President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said on Tuesday.

"Crude steel production in 2011 will tentatively be below the forecast level of 45.5 million tonnes but will exceed the previous year's volume of 43.8 million tonnes," he said.

He reaffirmed that he expects demand for rolled steel products for next year to grow by 1.5 percent but said he was unable to provide an outlook for crude steel output.

The chief executive of Salzgitter (SZGG.DE), Germany's second-largest steelmaker, said last week that demand from carmakers and other end-users was intact despite signs of a slowdown in the economy.

(Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)