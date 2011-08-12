MOSCOW The Moscow Arbitration Court said on Friday it had ruled that a former major Russian grain trader must pay over $20 million to its creditor BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

The court decided on Thursday that Rosinteragroservice (RIAS) and its unit Kubankhleboprodukt should repay the bank a loan of $19.99 million with a penalty of around $80,000.

The ruling was posted on the court's website www.msk.arbitr.ru. RIAS could not be reached for comment.

BNP Paribas filed the lawsuit against Krasnodar-based privately owned RIAS at the beginning of this year.

In March, two units of RIAS, 164th in Forbes' Russian 200 private companies' list, filed for bankruptcy.

Under Russian legislation, if a company does not pay, it takes 30 days to collect creditors' claims and around seven months to assess the assets and liabilities of the company which is put under supervision and to convene a creditors' meeting.

RIAS was previously Russia's second-largest grain exporter before the severe 2010 drought, which forced Moscow to ban grain exports from August 15, 2010 to July 1, 2011.

RIAS has one month to challenge the court's decision, the ruling said.

(Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys)