ATHENS Support for the two parties backing Greece's EU/IMF bailout has eroded further, a poll showed on Thursday, casting doubt on whether their coalition government can survive an election set for April 29 or May 6.

The poll showed a surge in the ratings of a new party founded by a conservative rebel lawmaker who opposes the policies of technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.

The way for a parliamentary election opened after Papademos secured a 100 billion euro debt cut from the country's private creditors and a 130 billion euro bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund earlier this month.

But New Democracy and PASOK, the only parties backing Papademos and the rescue package, may find it hard to renew their coalition government after the election, the poll showed.

Backing for the conservative New Democracy, the election front-runner, dropped 5 percentage points to 22.5 percent, showed a VPRC survey published in weekly magazine Epikaira.

Independent Greeks, a new anti-austerity party founded by lawmaker Panos Kammenos who was expelled from New Democracy for opposing the bailout, scored a surprisingly strong 11 percent.

The Socialist PASOK, whose cooperation New Democracy would need to form the next government, edged up in expectation of a March 18 leadership change, rising 1.5 percentage points to 12.5 percent. The VPRC poll was conducted nationwide on March 15-19.

New Democracy and PASOK combined dropped to a new record low of 35 percent. The poll did not say how this would translate into parliamentary seats. Analysts, however, have said the two parties may not secure an absolute majority of at least 151 seats if their support drops below 36 to 37 percent.

A total of eight parties would cross the 3 percent threshold to win parliamentary seats, according to the poll. Six of them are anti-bailout, ranging from the extreme right Golden Dawn party to the hardline Communist Party of Greece.

"There is an unprecedented degree of uncertainty," VPRC pollster Christoforos Vernardakis wrote in Epikaira. "The pre-election period which will officially open in a few days will be the most fluid and unpredictable once since 1974 (when democracy was restored in Greece after a military junta fell)," he added.

