ATHENS The euro zone cannot allow any country to blackmail it with the threat of financial contagion, the chief of Germany's Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said on Friday, two days before an election that could decide whether Greece remains in the euro zone.

Weidmann insisted that any government formed after the June 17 poll would have to accept fully the conditions of a 130 billion euro bailout deal signed with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in March.

"There is a deal which all parties have signed including the Greek government," he said in a joint interview with Greek daily Kathimerini and other European newspapers, including Italy's Corriere della Sera and Spain's El Pais.

"In any case, we must not allow any country to blackmail us with the consequences of contagion."

Sunday's election could potentially decide the future of the euro zone and Weidmann's comments add to a chorus of warnings from European leaders that a new Greek government must fully commit to the bailout or lose access to the aid.

Were that to happen, Greece would probably be forced to leave the single currency with unknown but potentially disastrous consequences for the rest of the bloc if speculation grew that other weaker members could also be pushed out.

Opinion polls show Greeks overwhelmingly favor remaining in the euro but bitterly resent the punishing austerity medicine prescribed by the EU and IMF.

Weidmann said funding to Athens, which has only enough cash to keep paying its bills for a few weeks more without the next tranche of aid, would be cut off if the tough austerity conditions attached to the accord were not fully respected.

He even rejected calls by pro-bailout politicians to extend the austerity program's timetable to allow Greece more time to reach its targets.

"This would be a political decision with harmful effects for the wider union," said Weidmann, who sits on the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

MORE TIME

As Sunday's vote approaches, the leftist SYRIZA party which wants to scrap the bailout is running neck and neck with the conservative New Democracy which broadly supports the deal but wants some adjustments.

In separate interviews on Friday, New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras and former Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, who leads the centre-left former ruling party PASOK, called for more time to meet the targets laid down in the bailout.

"Recession this year is much deeper than expected and the bailout agreement explicitly allows us to ask for the extention of the program if this happens," Samaras told the conservative daily Eleftheros Typos.

Under the bailout, Greece, now in its fifth year of deep recession, is due to spell out this month spending cuts of 11.7 billion euros for 2013 and 2014. Both New Democracy and PASOK have asked for more time to make the cuts.

Adding to the list of austerity measures he wants renegotiated, Samaras said the VAT rate paid by restaurants must be slashed to help tourism, while some painful labor law changes made under the bailout deal should be reversed.

In a campaign fought largely over the harsh austerity measures demanded by Greece's international lenders, SYRIZA has defied increasingly explicit warnings that scrapping the deal would lead to Greece's exit from the euro zone.

The party has said repeatedly that the consequences for the euro zone as a whole would be too serious to allow Greece to be pushed out.

Party leader Alexis Tsipras repeated on Thursday that he did not believe that Greece would be forced to leave the euro if it tore up the accord, pointing to the 100 billion euro bank recapitalization deal offered to Spain last weekend.

Weidmann rejected suggestions that Spain had been offered favorable terms but said he was concerned at the view that EU help had been offered with no strings attached.

"The impression that this is a rescue without conditions beyond the financial system is eroding commitment to the terms of the current programs (in other countries)," he said.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Fiona Ortiz in Madrid; Editing by Catherine Evans)