THE ISSUE: The price relationship between gold and platinum reflects continued economic worries, but the historically wide spread of the two metals could signal trading opportunities.

By Mike Tarsala

Platinum is about 15 times more rare than gold and usually trades at a premium to the yellow metal. But the greater the worry about the economy, the higher gold trades in relation to platinum.

"The relative performance of these metals is telling us that all is still not well," said John Corcoran, client portfolio manager at Oppenheimer funds, which collectively manages about $23 billion in alternative investments.

Gold is a defensive asset and is considered more precious in times of economic stress. Platinum, meanwhile, is more closely tied with the economy because of its use in catalytic converters on cars and in industrial equipment. That is why the platinum-gold spread tends to reflect the level of economic fear in the U.S.

Gold has rarely been more expensive than platinum in the past three decades, and only sustained a higher price for more than two months once, in the early 1980s. The most recent period when gold was pricier was October 2008, near the height of the financial crisis.

It happened again in September, as fears about the European debt crisis boiled over and platinum began to swoon.

Platinum prices fell as much as $162 below gold's price in early October. Even after last week's stocks rally, gold still trades for $80 more an ounce than platinum, an extreme that up until recently had not been seen since 1982.

Here's how to play this historically wide gold-platinum spread:

BUY PLATINUM AND SHORT GOLD

Except for a nine-month period that began in 1981, platinum has bounced back from its lagging price against gold fairly quickly. Those who bought platinum and simultaneously bought gold reaped the benefits.

That could happen again, says Mark Williams, a professor of finance and economics at Boston University.

"There is a significant price spread aberration," Williams said. "To profit, you go long platinum, and short gold. We do not have fear of inflation right now. GDP numbers are positive. The markets, and the U.S. dollar, are rising. Economic concerns seem to be waning."

Another way to structure the trade is with ETFs, he says.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF charges 0.4 percent a year to track the price of gold bullion. It's come close, up 14.5 percent this year. And the Physical Platinum Shares ETF seeks to track the spot price of platinum, minus a 0.6 percent annual fee. It is down 13 percent year-to-date.

BUY STOCKS ON IMPROVED ECONOMICS

A narrowing of the gold-platinum spread could be good for equities.

The S&P 500 rose more than 30 percent in the 12 months after the weekly platinum-gold spread reached an extreme of nearly $130 in September 1982. The market went on to rise more than 150 percent, until the Black Monday crash in 1987.

Credit Suisse Strategist Andrew Garthwaite on Tuesday raised his 2012 target on the S&P 500 to 1340 from 1260, and says the chance of a U.S. recession has fallen to 25 percent from 35 percent.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the benchmark index and is an easy play. But cyclical sectors and stocks that benefit most from a stronger economy, including the automakers and parts companies, are another option. They are the lowest-priced market sector based on their 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8 times earnings. The S&P 500 has price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5 times earnings.

One fund where automakers make up more than 15 percent of the holdings is the First Trust IPOX-100 Index fund (FPX), down 8 percent this year, but rated a top Lipper fund for consistent returns.

BUY ONLY PLATINUM

Even some analysts who are less certain about where gold prices are headed think platinum will snap back.

Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont, is currently long platinum, and thinks it is a relative value.

Before the recent rally, platinum bottomed out in October 2008, five months ahead of the stock market, and rose more than 50 percent by April 2009.

Buying a futures contract can be done through an online futures account, or a full-service broker. The Platinum ETF also is a proxy. It is down year-to-date, but has been on the rise since October 9.

A managed futures account run by a registered Commodity Trading Advisor may include gold-platinum and other spread trades as part of an overall plan. The accounts typically charge a 2 percent management fee, and keep 20 percent of the portfolio's returns.

"Platinum is extremely undervalued versus gold," Mendelsohn says. "Traders think we are still going into an economic slowdown and the industrial demand will be less. But most economic data says we are not going into recession."

