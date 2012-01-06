LONDON Austrian government bond yields rose to their highest in over a month on Friday, driven higher by concerns about exposure to neighboring Hungary, which is in dispute with the IMF and EU over financial aid.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been at odds with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union over his stance on a law that they view as infringing central bank independence. That has jeopardized negotiations for a much-needed loan deal.

Austrian 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest in over a month and stood up 11 basis points at 3.64 percent. The 10-year yield spread between Austrian and German bonds stood at 177 basis points compared with 193 bps in November, which according to Reuters data was the highest since the euro was launched.

"Austria's exposure to Hungary is greater then its total exposure in terms of banking sector claims to the broader periphery, so this is Austria's periphery," Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank said.

Indeed, Austrian banks are the most exposed to overall Hungarian debt, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements, with $41.6 billion of exposure, followed by Italy with $23.4 billion and Germany with $21.4 billion.

Italian and German banks, in turn, are the most exposed to Austrian debt with $110.9 billion and $90 billion respectively.

"There certainly is a risk that these negotiations (between Hungary and the IMF) could prove somewhat difficult if not lengthy which would put Austria under further pressure and see its spreads widen vs Germany certainly testing the ... spread over 10-year Germany that we saw in November," McGuire added.

For a graph on bank exposure to Hungarian debt, see: link.reuters.com/ven85s

For a graph on bank exposure to European debt, see: here

Key to the Hungarian situation is how the negotiations develop. The government has backtracked from its initial insistence on sticking to legislation disputed by the EU and IMF and has made some concessions to lenders in order to be able to start talks quickly and secure a new financing deal.

But there is still plenty of room for further risks ahead. Fitch Ratings on Friday became the third agency to rate Hungarian sovereigns as "junk."

"The likelihood of an ultimate package is still as far away as it ever was. The prospect of actually getting from talks about talks to actual talks perhaps is slightly closer but (it's) symantics," Peter Attard Montalto, emerging markets economist at Nomura said.

Austrian bonds were also under pressure ahead of a bout of supply in the euro zone next week, including from that sovereign. It reopens 2022 and 2016 issues on January 10.

(Additional Reporting by William James; Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)