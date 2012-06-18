NEW YORK A decade ago, after IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher failed to convince the members of the New York Mercantile Exchange to sell, he settled for buying London's premier oil market instead.

Five years later, outbid for Chicago's grain markets, he could console himself with Canada's agriculture bourse and New York's soft commodity pits.

But after last week's defeat in the race to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME) -- his second major takeover failure in the last year -- Sprecher has no obvious alternatives to round out his product slate with the only major commodity the Atlanta-based upstart exchange doesn't offer: metals.

Rather than find another target or start from scratch with a product that will appeal to the burgeoning Asian market, analysts say the serial dealmaker should refocus on the slower, but steady, growth of its financial derivatives and clearing business.

Some say he has little choice. After regulators blocked ICE's $11 billion joint bid to buy NYSE Euronext NYX.N last year, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK) snatched the LME for $2.2 billion last week, there's little left to buy.

"There isn't a third exchange that's terribly attractive," said Patrick O'Shaughnessy of Raymond James.

For investors, that may be just fine.

ICE's shares on the New York Stock Exchange rallied almost 5 percent on Friday on relief that the company avoided overpaying for the LME, which ultimately sold for more than 50 percent its initial valuation last year.

Fears over the price had weighed on ICE shares as the nail-biting bidding process that started in September intensified.

The LME defeat may gall Sprecher, not that he hasn't lost before.

At one time or another, he has tried to buy every major commodity exchange in the world, although both the NYNEX and the Chicago Board of Trade eluded him. Both went to the CME Group Inc. (CME.O)

The disappointment will be all the greater since Sprecher himself set off the LME bidding war a year ago, when LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott's announced plans to build an in-house clearing facility piqued his interest.

BUILT ON DEALS

ICE, initially a U.S. electricity trading platform backed by Wall Street banks and energy traders, is the product of a string of acquisitions, from the London-based International Petroleum Exchange in 2001 through the New York Board of Trade and, most recently, a handful of smaller deals, including a climate exchange and a stake in a Brazilian clearing house.

Buying the LME, considered the crown jewel of the metals market with its suite of six base metals contracts that set global benchmark prices, would have been a major undertaking.

Integrating the 135-year old exchange's quirky structure with its complex date structure, and modernizing its open-outcry pit trading would have taken years, market participants say.

But the benefits were twofold: the deal would have given the ICE two-thirds market share in the growing -- but increasingly competitive -- metals futures market, as well as its first contract that has a deep following in Asia.

Global trading volumes are growing, particularly in China, which has a burgeoning base of speculative investors. In May, copper futures volume of the LME, CME Group's CME.N Comex and Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) surged some 56 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

It is telling that the LME rejected ICE -- considered a more natural fit given its clearing operations and technological expertise -- in favor of the Hong Kong stock exchange, with its promise of access to China.

The ShFE is the only operator that comes close to rivaling the LME in terms of product offerings, with its copper, aluminum, lead and zinc contracts, and trading volume that surged 156 percent year-on-year in May.

CME Group's own COMEX copper contract is smaller, though growing, and not for sale.

Just as the Shanghai market itself is closed to many foreign investors, Beijing shows no indication of opening its bourses to foreign buyers, and the ICE is unlikely to settle for junior partner status in any kind of joint venture.

"This leaves the ICE investing huge amounts of money to build a grassroots effort in Asia, which will be multiple times more expensive than any other market they've had to enter," said a consultant, who declined to be named and is closely involved in exchange merger talks in recent years.

IF YOU CAN'T BUY 'EM ...

There may be one other option -- a strategy that Sprecher has used twice before, once with substantial success. He could launch a "lookalike" contract for base metals, one that would use the LME's own prices as the basis for a cash settlement.

Six years ago, Sprecher listed a U.S. crude oil futures contract, based on the NYMEX's prices, betting that traders who dealt in ICE's European Brent contract would appreciate the convenience -- and cross-margin savings -- of trading WTI.

He won a legal battle to allow ICE to use its rival's benchmark prices, and the contract has thrived, garnering up to one-quarter as much daily volume as the NYMEX.

ICE is trying the ploy again this year, launching corn, wheat and oilseed contracts, based on the CME Group's CME.N hallowed CBOT grain contracts. Early trade has been muted.

The narrow metals market may prove even harder to crack.

"If they can build up liquidity, they could get business," said a second metals consultant with knowledge of global exchanges. "But metals is a small world. Aluminum isn't liquid, compared with oil and gold."

Global exchanges, including CME Group, are also working hard to find new products in steelmaking raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, another option for ICE.

STICK TO ITS KNITTING

With few opportunities on hand and the grueling nine-month bidding process behind him, Sprecher should now return his focus to lower-profile growth projects, analysts say.

"At the end of the day, ICE sees itself as a capital markets business," said Ed Ditmare, equity analyst at Macquarie. He said ICE's average daily futures volumes are up 14 percent so far this year versus last year -- compared with a 4 percent drop in total futures volumes for all exchanges assessed by Macquarie.

The bid for LME was after all an opportunistic move rather than one of desperation aimed at filling a vacuum.

"Volume growth in the core business is more significant than a deal that didn't happen," said Morningstar Inc analyst Gaston Ceron.

(Reporting By Josephine Mason; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)