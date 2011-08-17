A man scratches his head in front of an electronic board displaying falls in major market indices around the world, outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LONDON If all you care about is getting your money back in this current period of intense uncertainty on global capital markets, then you may need to pay for the privilege -- or put another way, to accept negative interest rates.

The shrinking universe of safe-haven assets is forcing investors to pay negative rates to park cash in guaranteed custody accounts or hold assets in certain markets that are considered ultra-secure.

Negative nominal interest rates occur when investors pay banks to hold their cash in an environment of low central bank interest rates, widening differences in credit health between counterparties, and extreme risk aversion.

Doubts about the quality of sovereign credit ratings, with the United States the latest country to lose its top-grade status, and concerns about the European banking system have pushed capital into secure deposit accounts and away from money markets -- traditionally a haven for wary investors.

Bank of New York (BK.N) became the first custodian bank this month to charge a fee to big clients for large deposits, effectively imposing negative rates on them.

Short-term deposit and money rates in Switzerland and Singapore have also turned negative over the past week as capital has flowed in seeking safety.

"This is an uncharted territory. When you have confidence on sovereign triple-A shaken, people will be prepared to pay up for the sense of absolute security," said Rupert Howard, head of UK portfolio management at Rothschild Wealth Management & Trust.

"For those banks which are flooded with cash, it's very difficult to find what to do with it. You have to find a counterparty to lay that cash but there are fewer counterparties."

Certain deposit accounts enjoy the comfort of absolute security. In the United States, deposits held at trust or custodian banks that are non interest-bearing are fully insured by the government until end-2012.

Money market deposit accounts are not eligible for this temporary unlimited insurance coverage. Ordinary accounts are not insured above $250,000.

For banks, big institutional deposit inflows pose a problem because this sort of cash cannot be used by the bank and so merely increases its liabilities, weakens its balance sheet and potentially raises the deposit insurance premiums it pays to the government.

In the second quarter, both BoNY and State Street (STT.N), two of the world's biggest custodian banks, posted double-digit percentage gains in assets under custody, thanks largely to significant deposit growth.

WORLD OF NEGATIVE RATES

Rising demand for such assets at least partly reflects the diminishing allure of money market funds, undermined by their exposure to still-fragile banks and the fear they will again "break the buck." Net asset value per share in some bellwether funds fell below $1 during the 2008/2009 crisis.

While money market funds saw inflows in the latest week, their total assets under management have been falling. According to the Investment Company Institute, assets of institutional money market funds fell to $1.678 trillion from $1.766 a month ago and are down $174 billion in the year to date.

"The deposit flows into custodian banks reflected flows out of U.S. money market funds, sparked by the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and EMU crisis," JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

Total assets held by European-domiciled money market funds fell by 55 billion euros to 1.05 trillion euros in the first six months of this year, according to Lipper data.

Singapore and Switzerland are also receiving a rush of safe-haven flows, pushing their money rates into negative territory.

In Singapore, six-month interbank rates measured by Swap Offer Rates (SOR) -- a local benchmark for loans and mortgages, partly based on FX forwards -- fell as low as 0.99258 percent last week. Three-month to nine-month SORs are all in negative territory.

In Switzerland, flows into the safe-haven franc have briefly pushed three-month deposit rates into negative territory. EuroSwiss interest rate futures currently imply a negative rate lasting until as late as June 2012.

Investors will stick with assets offering negative rates if policy rates remain low and they see no more attractive alternative. But in the long-term, they are likely to seek returns by buying assets.

Central banks in countries such as Switzerland and Sweden have also used negative nominal rates as a policy tool to get people to invest to boost economic growth. For overseas depositors, the betting is simply on currency appreciation, however, and they are often prepared to accept negative interest rate returns.

"As long as the Swiss franc is considered a strong currency, negative interest rates may be economically acceptable, particularly in times of greater uncertainty in major global currencies," Citi said in a note to clients.

"If, however, the franc appreciation trend comes to a halt at some point, negative interest rates would start to become painful."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)