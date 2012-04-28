DUBLIN Ireland remained on course to back Europe's new fiscal treaty in a May referendum, a poll showed on Saturday, days after the finance minister reminded voters a rejection would block access to Europe's bailout fund.

About 47 percent of Irish voters said they would support the German-led plan for stricter budget discipline, according to the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll, down two percentage points from a survey by the same polling group last month.

As campaigning got underway for the referendum, scheduled for May 31, 35 percent of voters told the pollsters they were against the plan and 18 percent were undecided.

According to the wording of the treaty, a "no" vote would cut Ireland off from additional funding from the EU's new bailout fund, the European Stability Treaty, a vital "insurance policy" as it attempts to return to borrowing from international bond markets over the next 12 months.

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan warned voters on Thursday that a rejection of the treaty would be a "jump into the unknown" that the country could ill afford.

Supporters of the rules, which include the country's three largest political parties, along with groups representing business and farmers, suffered a blow this week when the umbrella group for Irish trade unions said it would not back the treaty.

However the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) was reluctant to call for a 'no' vote because of the possible impact to the bailout fund.

Irish voters have twice rejected complex European treaties at referendum, in part due to warnings from lobby groups that voting yes could undermine Ireland's neutrality or conservative social legislation. Both times they reversed course after adjustments were made to address those concerns.

The treaty needs the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone countries to be ratified, but an Irish rejection would undermine one of Europe's key plans for overcoming its debt crisis, now spreading from Spain to the Netherlands.

The Irish referendum is expected to be the EU's only popular vote on the treaty.

In a separate poll, support for Noonan's Fine Gael party, the senior member of Ireland's coalition, dropped two percentage points from a month earlier to 32 percent. Support for junior coalition partner Labour fell one point to 14 percent.

Sinn Fein, the only major party campaigning against the treaty, consolidated its position as the second most popular party in the country by gaining one point since last month to rise to 19 percent.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)