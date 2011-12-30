UPDATE 1-Ireland plans new yardstick to tackle "leprechaun economics"
* New yardstick strips out effect of multinationals' EU bases
DUBLIN Ireland will lift a three-year ban on the short-selling of bank stocks from midnight on Friday, the central bank said, in a move that will only affect Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), the last independent lender left after the devastating financial crash of 2008-09.
Ireland banned the short-selling of local bank stocks in September 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers threatened the sector.
A local property market crash later brought the industry to the brink of collapse as loan losses mounted, triggering an 85 billion-euro EU-IMF bailout and forcing the government to take over all local lenders bar Bank of Ireland, in which the state has a 15 percent stake.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.
Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc will hire additional staff in Ireland to establish a European insurance company in Dublin after the Brexit vote, its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, Feb 3 Ireland will modify how it measures gross national income to gauge the true health of the economy after recent revisions made recognised data points problematic, the state's statistics office said on Friday.