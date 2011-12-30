DUBLIN Ireland will lift a three-year ban on the short-selling of bank stocks from midnight on Friday, the central bank said, in a move that will only affect Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), the last independent lender left after the devastating financial crash of 2008-09.

Ireland banned the short-selling of local bank stocks in September 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers threatened the sector.

A local property market crash later brought the industry to the brink of collapse as loan losses mounted, triggering an 85 billion-euro EU-IMF bailout and forcing the government to take over all local lenders bar Bank of Ireland, in which the state has a 15 percent stake.

Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

