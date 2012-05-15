TOKYO Japan's big banks reported a rise in annual profits on Tuesday, helped by a stock market rally and lower credit costs, but forecast a tougher year ahead, putting further pressure on their overseas drive to fill the gap.

The big three lenders - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T), Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) (8316.T) - are not expected to see the hefty bond trading gains and very low bad loans booked that have boosted profits in recent years.

And loan demand at home is likely to remain sluggish as Japan's long battle against deflation continues.

Mizuho, the second largest lender by assets, forecast a net profit of 500 billion yen ($6.26 billion) for the current financial year, well ahead of the consensus forecast of 374.2 billion yen but up only 3.1 percent on the year just ended.

SMFG expected net profit for the year that began April 1 of 480 billion yen, down 7.4 percent on 2011/12 but ahead of the consensus call of 441.2 billion yen.

With limited exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt, Japan's banks enjoyed solid earnings in the year just ended.

Results were lifted by hefty government-bond trading gains, while the banks' massive equity portfolios got a boost in their fiscal fourth quarter to the end of March, during which the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 rose 19.3 percent.

Mizuho said net profit was 484.52 billion yen ($6.1 billion) for the full year ended March, up 17.2 percent from 413.23 billion yen a year earlier.

SMFG said net profit was 518.54 billion yen ($6.5 billion)for the April-March period, up 9 percent from 475.9 billion yen a year earlier.

Mitsubishi UFJ was due to report its results later.

ACQUISITIONS OVERSEAS

Taking advantage of European rivals' retreat in Asia and other markets, the Japanese lenders have enjoyed sharp growth in overseas lending and are actively looking for acquisitions.

In January, SMFG agreed to buy the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) in a deal worth $7.3 billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a Japanese lender since European banks began offloading non-core assets.

MUFG, whose UnionBanCal said it would buy California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp PCBC.O for about $1.5 billion, has said it may spend over 1 trillion yen in the next three years on overseas acquisitions.

But the forecast of record growth in the banks' overseas loan books is not enough to offset the decline in their home market, which still accounts for 70-80 percent of their profits.

Domestic lending is likely to remain weak, as businesses and households are skittish about spending in Japan's fragile economy.

Outstanding loans of major Japanese banks fell for the 30th straight month in April, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data shows. ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)