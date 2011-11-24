TOKYO Japan's government is prepared to respond to speculative currency moves without hesitation, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday, as persistent yen appreciation is a worry for the country's exporters.

Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said it is difficult to change market trends unless European officials provide details on how they will stop their sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

Azumi also said the government hasn't reached a decision on whether to compile a fourth extra budget in response to a large natural disaster in March, rejecting reports in local media that the government is preparing to compile such a budget.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)