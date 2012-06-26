TOKYO The balance of deposits which financial institutions park with the Bank of Japan reached a new record on Tuesday as the central bank continues to flood markets with excess cash in hopes of supporting the fragile economy.

Financial institutions' current account deposits at the BOJ stood at 43.49 trillion yen ($546 billion) on Tuesday, according to the central bank.

That exceeded the record 42.57 trillion yen set in March last year, when the BOJ injected huge amounts of cash to calm financial markets after the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

It is also much higher than the peak of 36 trillion yen hit during the central bank's previous spell of quantitative easing, under which it targeted the balance of account deposits instead of interest rates from 2001 to 2006.

With interest rates virtually at zero, the BOJ has been buying government bonds and private debt under an asset-buying program put in place in October 2010, in an effort to reinflate an economy beset by deflation by more than a decade.

But companies have been reluctant to borrow money for investment due to the weak economic outlook, prompting banks to pile the extra cash into current account deposits at the BOJ.

Analysts expect the BOJ's account deposits to remain at high levels and exceed 44 trillion yen this week due to its ultra-easy policy, although they point out that the extra cash will do little to bolster the economy as long as corporate fund demand remains weak.

In a sign the BOJ is force-feeding cash to markets, the central bank on Friday failed to draw enough bids for its cheap, six-month fund operation for the ninth straight auction.

($1 = 79.6100 Japanese yen)

