Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Tokyo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Europe's debt crisis remains the biggest risk to Japan's economy and could potentially affect its financial system, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said, signaling the bank's readiness to act if any market turmoil threatens a fragile recovery.

Shirakawa stuck to the BOJ view that the world's third largest economy is headed for a recovery as government stimulus-driven demand for low-emission cars supports private consumption.

He also repeated the BOJ's upbeat assessment that exports and factory output are picking up as companies increase capital expenditure, suggesting that the central bank sees little need to offer the economy additional monetary stimulus for now.

But he warned of risks to the outlook such as uncertainty over the global economy, particularly the fallout from Europe's simmering debt crisis.

"Global financial markets remain jittery over worries about Europe's debt problem, so we need to keep a close eye out for the time being," Shirakawa said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers on Thursday.

"Developments in Europe's debt woes remain the biggest risk that requires close attention," he said.

The BOJ will keep a close eye out on the potential risk of Europe's debt crisis affecting Japan's financial system, which remains stable as a whole, Shirakawa said.

The central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy in February, and followed up with another monetary stimulus in April to show its determination to beat deflation that has plagued the country for more than a decade.

It has stood pat on policy since then and is expected to hold off on action again at a rate review next week unless a sudden yen spike threatens the country's recovery prospects.

(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Eric Meijer)