TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady next week but may escalate its warnings over slowing global demand and renewed gains in the yen, signaling its readiness to ease again if the economy's recovery comes under threat.

The central bank is ready to pull the trigger if Friday's U.S. payrolls data or developments in Europe's debt crisis nudge up the yen sharply enough to hit business sentiment.

Otherwise, it prefers to stand pat and hope that global demand for Japanese goods will pick up before the boost from spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake peaks.

Pressure for immediate action also eased after the yen barely moved despite this week's decisions by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to keep policy unchanged for now.

"Markets didn't move much after the Fed and ECB decisions, so there's no reason for the BOJ to rush into action," said Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"But the BOJ may highlight mounting risks to the outlook, laying the groundwork for possible action either in September or October," he said.

Struggling to force-feed cash to markets, the board may debate whether more fine-tuning is needed to the BOJ's asset buying and loan program, such as scrapping the minimum 0.1 percent interest set for its government bond purchases.

But it is widely expected to keep its policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent on Thursday, and refrain from topping up the 70 trillion yen ($895 billion) target for the program.

Newly appointed members Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi will join the policy debate, bringing the nine-member board to full force for the first time since early April.

Both of them, formerly prominent economists, have argued that the BOJ's forecasts are too optimistic and that there was more it can do such as purchasing foreign bonds.

While they may rock the boat in the future, they are unlikely to propose unorthodox steps just two weeks in the job, analysts say.

FINGER ON TRIGGER

Japan's economy is set to outperform most other developed nations thanks to solid domestic demand, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting growth of 2.5 percent this year.

That gives the BOJ more breathing space than its U.S. and European counterparts, which signaled acting as early as next month to battle slack growth and heightening market strains.

Having loosened policy in February and April, the BOJ has stressed that it will act again only if risks heighten enough to force it to abandon its recovery forecast.

Still, a growing number of BOJ officials are now less convinced about the strength of the recovery.

A survey showed on Tuesday that Japanese manufacturing activity declined in July at the fastest pace since last year's earthquake as slowdowns in Europe and China hurt demand for Japanese goods overseas.

BOJ board member Yoshihisa Morimoto has warned that the European crisis may delay a pick-up in external demand, while Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said the bank will ease again if yen rises hurt growth.

The BOJ may thus cut its assessment on exports and output, keeping alive expectations of further monetary loosening down the road.

Many market players expect the BOJ to next ease policy in October, when it makes a thorough assessment of its economic and price projections in a twice-yearly outlook report.

However, the central bank has good reason to hold off on action for as long as possible.

For one, it is struggling to pump more money into markets already awash with excess liquidity, as risk-aversive investors flock to the relative safety of Japanese assets.

Despite fine-tuning its asset buying and loan program to smoothen fund supply last month, the BOJ missed its bond buying target in auctions on Wednesday, casting doubt on whether it can meet the 70-trillion-yen target.

It has already scrapped a rule that it will only buy short-term securities with interest rates of 0.1 percent or higher, so it can buy those yielding less than that from the market.

With two-year bond yields sliding below 0.1 percent, it may scrap the same rule for purchases of government bonds with up to three years until maturity - the longest duration now targeted under the program - to pump money more smoothly to the market.

But the BOJ may not reach a conclusion at next week's meeting, as some policymakers prefer to wait for more evidence that its bond buying auctions will continue to miss targets without such technical changes, said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

($1 = 78.2150 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Kim Coghill)