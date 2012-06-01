TOKYO Japanese companies raised capital spending for January-March from a year earlier, up for the second straight quarter, in a sign of a moderate recovery in corporations' appetite to spend thanks to reconstruction efforts after last year's earthquake.

The data, which will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on June 8, points to a slight upward revision to the a preliminary GDP estimate.

Corporations' spending on plants and equipment in the first quarter rose by 3.3 percent from the same period last year slowing from a 7.6 percent jump in the final quarter last year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.

Japan's economy expanded 1.0 percent in January-March led by solid consumer spending, post-quake rebuilding and some improvement in exports. according to preliminary data.

"I think Q1 GDP figures will be revised up slightly although I need to examine other factors like inventories figures before figuring out exact numbers," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist Norinchukin Research Institute.

Compared with the previous quarter, capital spending fell 1.7 percent, less than a 3.9 percent decline seen in the private capital spending component of the preliminary GDP estimate, which raised the chance of a slight upward revision, Minami added.

"The capital spending has been firm up until the first quarter due to expectations for global growth prospects and fully-fledged reconstruction demand," Minami said. "But now the outlook is murky due to rekindled debt crisis in Europe."

Firms' sales inched up 0.6 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, rebounding from a 1.3 percent annual decline in the fourth quarter and recurring profits rose 9.3 percent following a 10.3 percent annual drop, the data showed.

Japan's economy is on track for a moderate recovery but a slowdown in China's economy, Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen may hurt the growth path, analysts say.

