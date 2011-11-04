TOKYO Japan's economy likely grew 1.5 percent in July-September from the previous quarter on rebounding exports and consumption following the March earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, but a global slowdown is seen already dampening the momentum.

The rise in gross domestic product (GDP) would be the first in a year and translate into an annualized increase of 6.1 percent, the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2010 and much higher than a 2.5 percent increase in the United States.

"The data is likely to confirm that thanks to companies' swift response to the disaster the economy recovered at a much faster pace than initially thought and returned almost to prequake conditions," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

External demand is seen contributing 0.6 percentage point to GDP growth as companies quickly mended supply chains broken by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and resumed shipments abroad, according to the poll of 32 economists.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the economy, is expected to have risen 0.7 percent, spurred by last-minute purchases of flat-screen TVs ahead of a switch to digital terrestrial broadcasting and reflecting the popularity of power-saving home appliances amid power shortages.

But economists warn that third-quarter growth may be exaggerated technically by a big slump caused by the disaster and a quick recovery afterwards, helping to disguise the fact that the economy's recovery has already been slowing on a monthly basis since July.

"A sharp slowdown is inevitable in October-December," Shinke said.

Economists expect a slowdown in the current quarter as global economic growth falters, hurting Japan's exports, while the government has been unable to implement a huge supplementary budget for reconstruction from the March disaster.

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)