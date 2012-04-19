TOKYO Japan's exports rose in March from a year earlier for the first time in six months, mainly on the strength of U.S. sales, but high fuel imports pushed the trade balance back into deficit and manufacturers remain cautious about business in months ahead.

Reflecting rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and concerns the yen could rally again, manufacturing confidence dipped in April after a sharp rebound the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.

The subdued sentiment suggested the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to ease monetary policy further when it meets on April 27.

Exports rose 1.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in March and 5.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with economists' median forecast of a steady reading. JPEXPY=ECI

Imports soared 10.5 percent in 12 months to March pushing the trade balance into deficit after it posted a surplus in February. JPIMPY=ECI However, the gap of 82.6 billion yen ($1.0 billion), came well below analysts' forecast of 220 billion yen. In January, Japan recorded its biggest ever trade deficit of 1.476 trillion yen. JPTBAL=ECI

Japan's trade balance is expected to remain in deficit in coming months as it imports more oil and natural gas to offset loss of nuclear power supply, which could start eroding its vast savings and hamper its ability to finance huge public debt.

"Exports came in better than expected and that's mainly because of brisk growth in U.S.-bound exports," said Hideo Shimamine, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. Japanese exports to the United States grew 23.9 percent in March from a year earlier.

"But exports for the United States such as autos are unlikely to keep growing, while levels of imports remain high, driven by purchases of natural resources. A trend of trade deficits appears to be here to stay for the time being," Shimamine said.

"Recent strength in exports is not something that will be able to support the overall economy. We still need further easing steps to beat deflation."

In the monthly Reuters Tankan for April, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, slid one point to plus one, holding barely above zero for the second straight month. JPRTAN=ECI

Yet the survey also showed that non-manufacturers, such as construction and transportation companies, were much more optimistic and their sentiment index jumped to plus 10, a level last recorded in 2007, buoyed by demand generated by rebuilding after last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The monthly Reuters poll is highly correlated with the central bank's quarterly tankan survey, which serves the BOJ as a key gauge of economic activity. The last survey published earlier this month showed no improvement in business sentiment in the first quarter and big manufacturers expecting only a modest pick-up in coming months.

Both surveys suggest the central bank will remain under pressure to deliver more policy stimulus to lift the economy from deflation. Consumer prices remain virtually steady, well off the central bank's 1 percent goal.

Sources familiar with the central bank's thinking told Reuters earlier this month it would consider easing policy further at its rate review next week by boosting government bond purchases through its asset-buying and loan scheme.

Last year Japan logged its first annual trade deficit in 31 years following the March earthquake that crippled supply chains and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, boosting fuel imports to make up for loss of nuclear power.

Japan's economy is expected to grow around 2 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2013 as rebuilding from the earthquake gets into full swing. ($1 = 81.3100 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Pullin)