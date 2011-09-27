One Swiss Franc coins are seen in this illustration picture in Zurich August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO Japan's government said on Tuesday it decided to bring forward steps to ease the pain some companies feel from a stronger yen and enact the measures before it completes an extra budget to fund reconstruction spending.

The move comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns that the strong yen can stunt Japan's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami at the time when the economy faces headwinds from zone's sovereign debt crisis and economic slowdown in its top export markets.

"The government will carry out the measures ahead of time before downside risks to the economy materialize without waiting for the completion of the third extra budget," the cabinet office said in a statement.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the budget, mainly aimed at funding reconstruction from the March 11 disaster and expected to be completed next month, will exceed 11 trillion yen ($144 billion).

The government did not disclose how much it will spend on the measures, which include subsides for firms that build factories in Japan, expansion of subsidies to corporations to secure jobs when they are forced to downside business and funding to encourage overseas acquisitions.

Such measures will not require additional spending but utilize existing funds that the government already has, a cabinet office official said. Further steps would be financed with funds set aside in the third supplementary budget that comes on top of two smaller funding packages worth a total of 6 trillion yen.

Tokyo estimates the material damage from the world's costliest natural disaster at around 17 trillion yen.

