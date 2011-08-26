Japan's Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano speaks next to an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei index and other countries' market indices during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said on Friday he sees currency market intervention as a necessary tool but that it cannot be used frequently.

He also said the government will outline on Monday a list of possible steps it can take to ease the pain from the yen's recent appreciation on the economy, that he hopes the new government will begin to consider.

Prime Minister Naoto Kan is expected to confirm his resignation later Friday, clearing the way for the ruling party to vote on its next leader and thus the next prime minister on Monday.

Yosano said the government needs to address both domestic concerns arising from the strong yen and its benefits in overseas investments.

"A straight manipulation of currency rates through intervention is a necessary weapon but it cannot be used frequently," he said.

Japanese authorities intervened unilaterally in the currency market and the BOJ eased monetary policy on August 4. But the steps have not stopped investors from seeking out the yen as a safe haven amid debt crises in Europe and the United States, with the Japanese currency hitting a fresh record high against the dollar last week.

